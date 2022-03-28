What is known and what remains to be known about the alleged poisoning of Abramovich and two Ukrainian negotiators | Ukraine and Russia

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators had symptoms of a possible poisoning after a meeting in Kiev earlier this monthreported the American newspaper “The Wall Street Journal” (WSJ) this Monday (28).

According to the publication, those involved would have experienced symptoms such as red eyes, constant tearing, and peeling of the skin – which could be associated with contact with toxic substances.

See, in this report, what is known and what remains to be known about the alleged poisoning of Abramovich and two Ukrainian negotiators.

According to the WSJ, Abramovich and two other senior members of Ukraine’s peace negotiating team had experienced symptoms that could be linked to poisoning.

In addition to the owner of Chelsea FC, the newspaper identified at least one of the negotiators who showed symptoms: Rustem Umerov, a Ukrainian parliamentarian and businessman.

2 of 2 Rustem Umerov, Member of the Ukrainian Parliament, participates in peace talks with Russian delegation in Gomel Region, Belarus on February 28, 2022. — Photo: Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP Rustem Umerov, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, participates in peace talks with a Russian delegation in the Gomel region, Belarus on February 28, 2022. — Photo: Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA Pool Photo via AP

2. What are the symptoms?

The symptoms identified by Abramovich and the Ukrainian negotiators would be, according to the report:

Red eyes

constant and painful tearing

peeling skin on face and hands

According to the British newspaper “The Guardian”, Abramovich would have lost his sight for “several hours” and received treatment at a health center in Turkey, where he was traveling.

3. What is their health status?

Both Abramovich and the Ukrainians would be out of danger, and much better since the alleged poisoning, a source told the American newspaper.

4. When would they have been poisoned?

The alleged poisoning reportedly followed a meeting between Abramovich and Ukrainian negotiators in Kiev earlier this month.

They would have traveled from Moscow to the Ukrainian capital and also passed through Lviv, a city in Ukraine in the west of the country, close to the border with Poland.

5. Were any toxic substances found?

No, according to the report, it is still not possible to say whether the alleged poisoning was the result of chemical, biological or even radioactive agents.

According to the Netherlands-based investigative journalism website Bellingcat, experts with access to the records of the visits would have confirmed that the intoxication was from the ingestion of an “undefined chemical weapon”.

6. Who would have poisoned Abramovich and negotiators?

The alleged attack may have to do with Moscow hardliners who want to sabotage negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, reports the WSJ.

7. He met with the Ukrainian president, did Zelensky have any symptoms?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky did not have any of the symptoms reported by the report, and according to a spokesperson heard by the WSJ, he was not informed about the alleged poisoning.

Abramovich is among Russian billionaires sanctioned as part of the West’s efforts to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.