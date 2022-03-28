who uses the pirated version will lose their cell phone number? Understand

Recently, WhatsApp started banning users who downloaded the WhatsApp GB, pirated version of your app. After they had their accounts suspended, some users were no longer able to create an account on the official app as their numbers were also blocked from the service.

According to the Messenger Terms of Service, creating and using services that have the same function as the official application, characterizes a breach of contract.

Thus, the account or the person responsible for the alternative program is violating the rules of the platform. For this reason, they may access suspended or terminated via WhatsApp at any time.

I was banned from WhatsApp GB, what do I do now?

The penalty for using WhatsApp GB is not always final. Therefore, in these cases, the tip is to try to create an account on the official application, with the data backup saved on your smartphone. If you can use the messenger normally, it is a sign that your profile will not be at risk while using the real application.

However, if WhatsApp has detected that your number has violated the platform’s rules several times, the punishment tends to be more severe. Your phone number may have been “dialed” by the messenger, that is, you will no longer be able to create a zero account in the official application using this number.

If so, it remains only buy a new chip and redo the process, but now with groups and messages that are impossible to restore.

This must be done because your phone number has been banned and may never be registered on WhatsApp again. However, it will continue to work to receive and send calls over the phone line, send SMS and also to be used in other messaging applications, such as Telegram, for example.

But if the ban is temporaryjust wait for the suspension period to end and go back to using the real application.

I have not been banned by WhatsApp, what should I do?

if your WhastaApp GB account was not banned, take the opportunity to migrate to the official app, so that your number stays out of danger. For that, it is necessary to make the transition process using the backup of conversations from one application to another.

What will happen to WhatsApp GB?

So far, WhatsApp has not been able to stop its pirated version from working. That’s because, WhatsApp GB can only be downloaded from the web, that is, it is not available in app stores, and this fact makes its performance out of reach of the Meta messenger, making it difficult to take it off the air. .

Because of this, WhatsApp has taken other paths to try to reduce the performance of WhatsApp GB. One of the strategies adopted by the platform is to close the siege against users of the alternative application, making the use of the program even more risky and disadvantageous.