Will Smith wins Oscar and apologizes to Chris Rock

Will Smith won his first Oscar during today’s ceremony, when he received the Best Actor award for ‘King Richards’. However, this is not the main reason for the artist being talked about: he drew attention because, during the event, he slapped Chris Rock.

When the comedian made a joke about Will Smith’s wife Jada, the actor took the stage and hit Rock. But the climate really happened later, when the artist was announced as the big winner of the night.

Will Smith took the stage — this time to receive the statuette — and cried as he began his speech. “Richard Williams was a fierce supporter of his family,” he said. “At this point in my life, I’m amazed at what God is calling me to do and be in this world.”

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to my fellow nominees,” he continued, referring to the fact that he slapped Chris Rock. “Art imitates life. I look like the crazy dad, and so does Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

He also talked about Denzel Washington talking to him during the break to calm him down. “In your greatest moment, be careful. That’s when the Devil will look for you”, the friend would have said.

At the end of his emotional speech, Will Smith closed: “Thank you. I hope the Academy invites me back.”

understand what happened

Things heated up at the 2022 Oscars when comedian Chris Rock took the stage to present one of the categories. In keeping with the ceremony’s traditional acid tone, the actor joked with the nominees and those in attendance at the Dolby Theater, and joked with actress Jada Pinkett Smith. The problem is that the joke doesn’t seem to have pleased her husband, Will Smith. Jada has shaved her hair, a decision she made in December last year after suffering for many years with hair loss.

The presenter of the show “Red Table Talk” decided to accept the situation, as she suffers from alopecia, and told her fans that she would face baldness head on.

On the Oscars stage this Sunday, Chris Rock joked that Jada was bald to star in “GI Jane 2”, in a reference to the “GI Joe” films.

Smith took the stage and said twice, “Keep my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth!”