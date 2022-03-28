With Covid on the rise, Shanghai decides to impose temporary lockdowns by sector | World

The city of Shanghai will impose confinements by sectors to try to reduce the contagion curve of Covid-19 that reaches China again, due to the omicron variant – local authorities informed this Sunday (27).

With 25 million inhabitants, China’s biggest city will confine its eastern half for five days, starting this Monday (28), to do tests. As of April 1st, will do the same with the west part.

In recent days, the metropolis has become the epicenter of a new wave of contagions across China, which began to accelerate in early March.

The Public Health Commission announced 4,500 new cases in the last 24 hoursmore than a thousand less than recorded in the previous days, but well above the numbers of the last two years.

So far, Shanghai has avoided adopting total lockdown, as officials consider it imperative to keep both the port and the city’s financial center open to protect the national and international economy.

The eastern part of the city, Pudong, confined first, includes the international airport and the financial district of the metropolis.

In the western part of Puxi, which will be confined from April 1st, is the famous historic artery of the Bund, on the banks of the Huangpu River, which runs through the city.

Authorities urged residents to stay at home and urged all employees, both in the public and private sectors, not to work on essential services to do the same.

Exceptions refer to healthcare personnel, transport personnel and those working in the supply of electricity, gas or food products.

Buses, taxis and the subway have stopped working, but at the moment it is not known what will happen with port activities or the impact of the measures on trains and planes serving Shanghai.

Shanghai and Jilin are currently the regions most affected by the epidemic.

Chinese authorities are also nervously watching how the wave of omicron in Hong Kong has claimed a large number of victims among unvaccinated elders.

Its subsequent spread to mainland China has created a dilemma for officials, who wonder how forcefully they should respond.