With yogurt and wine, food combo is doctors’ bet against diabetes

Consumption of certain foods can help shield the body from type 2 diabetes, recent scientific studies reveal. Researchers have observed protective effects associated with the consumption of wine and yogurt and that changes in the gut microbiota – bacteria present in the organ whose composition is altered by the diet – can early indicate the problem.

For experts, these results should be used in the development of prevention strategies and better treatments against one of the diseases with the highest incidence in the world population.

“A viable strategy is to identify the first signs of type 2 diabetes to take preventive measures, such as lifestyle modification,” says Matti Ruuskanen, a researcher at the University of Turku in Finland, in a statement. To that end, Ruuskanen and colleagues set out to study whether these early signals could come from the human microbiota. The team evaluated the health records of more than 5,000 people and periodically analyzed fecal samples from participants for nearly 16 years.

Thus, they identified six bacterial groups, all belonging to the Lachnospiraceae family, associated with a higher risk of developing the disease. Bacterial groups had been linked to diabetes in investigations of other metabolic disorders, such as liver disease.

For the Finnish group, the information now can help to identify the development of the disease in its first signs, thus allowing a behavioral change as a preventive strategy.





“Previous work has identified several risk factors for type 2 diabetes, such as genetics, lifestyle and environmental factors. In addition, changes in the composition of the gut microbiome have been associated with this disease. But these studies only reported differences between healthy volunteers and those already diagnosed with the disease. For the first time, we have alterations that can predict the disease”, explains Ruuskanen.

Simone Leite, an endocrinologist at Hospital Santa Marta, in Brasília, says that microbiota analysis has been an important research segment to understand various pathologies, with a significant increase in projects in this area in recent years. “In addition to diabetes, we know the relationship between intestinal bacteria and obesity. Studies have already shown that a thin individual has a different microbiota from that of an obese person”, she illustrates.

The doctor agrees with the possibility that the data obtained by the Finnish team open the door to new therapies. “We are already implanting fecal content, which is extracted from a healthy population group to another that is predisposed to metabolic diseases, in order to reverse this situation. Possibly, we will have a different scenario in the future. I believe we will be able to determine if the microbiota of an individual presents greater risks of certain diseases, such as diabetes, through their ethnicity. This will be more a group analysis, not an individual one, since this personalized assessment is something very laborious, explored more in scientific analyses”, opines .

Metabolites

A team from Canada decided to bet on an older medical suspicion to also prevent metabolic disease. “Professionals in the field have known for some years that eating yogurt is associated with a reduced risk of diabetes, but the reasons behind this defensive effect are not quite clear,” wrote the authors of the study, released in Nature communications.

In search of answers, the team fed a group of mice a diet high in sugars and fats and, for half of the animals, they also provided two small servings of yogurt daily. After 10 weeks, rodents that ate the dairy food were found to have better blood sugar control, insulin resistance, and liver function.

In the second part of the study, the scientists analyzed all the metabolites present in the liver of the mice and found a higher amount of branched-chain hydroxy acids (BCHA) in those who ate yogurt regularly.

“In the group that did not receive this food, the amount of these metabolites in the bloodstream and in the liver decreased with weight gain. In the group that consumed this food, the amount was partially maintained”, reports, in a statement, André Marette, professor at the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Laval and one of the authors of the study.

Also co-author, Hana Koutnikova explains that BCHAs are found in fermented dairy products and are particularly abundant in yogurt. “Our bodies naturally produce them, but weight gain seems to affect the process,” she says. The group’s bet is that this metabolite has some connection with the protective effect against diabetes.

Agostinho Moreira, a specialist in healthy longevity at the Viva Mais clinic in Brasília, considers the research data interesting and considers that other data should be taken into account before considering yogurt a food that protects the body against metabolic disease.

Type 2 diabetes

Bet on antioxidants

A study by US researchers shows that wine can help stave off type 2 diabetes. Hao Ma, a biostatistical analyst at Tulane University’s Obesity Research Center, says most investigations focus on how much people drink and have mixed results. “Few studies have focused on other details of consumption, such as the timing of alcohol intake,” she illustrates.

He and colleagues evaluated medical data on 312,400 alcohol consumers collected over an average of 11 years and found that about 8,600 adults (2.75%) had type 2 diabetes. The analysis, presented this month at the congress from the American Heart Association, also found that consumption of alcohol with meals was associated with a 14% lower risk of developing the disease, compared with uncombined consumption.

In addition, there was a difference in vulnerability according to the drink consumed. “While higher wine intake was associated with a lower risk of diabetes, higher amounts of beer or liquor were associated with a higher risk of diabetes,” says Hao Ma.

For the group, further analysis will help explain the observed effects. “These data suggest that it is not the alcohol in meals, but other ingredients in wine, perhaps antioxidants, that could be the potential factor in reducing type 2 diabetes. better gains, our results suggest that if you are in the habit of consuming alcohol with meals, wine may be a better choice as long as consumption is moderate”, emphasize the authors.(VS)

other diseases

“Studies on the microbiota and health continue to evolve a lot. Today, it is already known that the microbiota plays an important role in both the development and treatment of complications other than diabetes, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases and cancers. We still have a lot of research in the area to investigate as which types of bacteria are the most relevant, the best strategies to recover unhealthy microbiota and the best protection mechanisms, among other issues. In the case of wine, for example, these data further reinforce the importance of the consumption of polyphenols (present in this drink) in the prevention of diabetes. But it is always important to remember that these protective elements can also be found in a number of vegetables, nuts, grains and fruits. These foods also have fiber, which is another type of nutrient that’s beneficial for good gut bacteria.”

Fernanda Bassan, nutritionist at the Biotipo Clinic, in Brasília