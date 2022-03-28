Woman arrested after taking her son to the doctor 130 times

A mother was arrested after carrying out more than 130 medical consultations with her fully healthy son in a period of just 2 years. The case, which drew worldwide attention, took place in Spain.

According to the publication of Meganoticias, the woman claimed that her son was very sick when she took him to the doctor, and stated that he pretended to have health problems that made her take him to the consultations.

After taking her 5-year-old son to the doctor more than 130 times in a short period of time, a mother caught the attention of the Spanish authorities.

According to information, the child, who is completely healthy, shows signs of mild autism and was constantly visiting doctors alleging the most varied diseases and symptoms. In view of this, the authorities understood that the boy was receiving medication unnecessarily, resulting in a case of abuse.

Munchausen syndrome

The case was made public after the child’s father, along with one of the pediatricians who saw him the previous year, decided to denounce the boy’s mother.

In a statement, the Superior Headquarters of Eastern Andalusia, stated that the woman took her son to the doctor about 73 times throughout 2020 and another 51 times in 2021. During the visits, she alleged to professionals that the boy had violent behavior. at home.

On the other hand, the various tests carried out by the doctors showed contrary signs, revealing that the child’s behavior was completely normal and peaceful.

For Charo Rueda, Professor of Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience at the Department of Experimental Psychology at the University of Granada, the child’s mother suffers from Munchausen Syndrome.

“Whoever suffers from Munchausen ends up being ‘extremely careful’, they have the need to feel like a superhero. They are happy to feel that they are taking good care of someone else, but in return they keep the person under their control”, says the professor.

Faced with the symptoms of this syndrome, children who live directly with parents or caregivers with Munchausen may develop behavioral problems and complications related to physical and mental health.

In addition, they may also present difficulties in their social development due to the forms of manifestation of the syndrome.

After the complaint that led to the woman’s arrest, the boy was taken into the temporary care of a foster family.