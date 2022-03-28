Women in Afghanistan comment on life under Taliban rule

Afghan women’s rights have been curtailed since the Taliban took power on August 15, 2021. However, in recent days, extremists seem to be even more determined to make life difficult for women in the country. After reversing the permission of teenagers to access high school, airlines operating in the country will only allow women to board with a male relative.

Afghan women’s rights have been curtailed since the Taliban took power on August 15, 2021. However, in recent days, extremists seem to be even more determined to make life difficult for women in the country. After reversing the permission of teenagers to access high school, airlines operating in the country will only allow women to board with a male relative.

with information from Sonia Ghezalicorresponding to RFI in Islamabad, and AFP

Last Tuesday night (21), 15-year-old student Diana went to sleep happily thinking about going back to school, scheduled for the next day. Early last week, the Taliban announced that girls would be able to return to high schools from March 23, after a seven-month ban.

Diana told RFI that since she could no longer attend classes, she spends her days locked up at home, doing nothing. Last Wednesday, she pulled out her old school uniform: a long black dress and white veil she used to wear over her hair, tied in a ponytail.

However, upon arriving at school, the young woman was surprised by a series of new rules. In the classroom, the teacher informed the girls that the uniform would be even longer, completely hiding the girls’ bodies, and that a hijab greater would completely cover their hair and heads.

“She told us that women’s priority is to raise children. After that task was finished, we could then think about working”, says Diana.

“Hopeless for the future”

Two hours after the start of classes, a new surprise: the school sirens sounded and the students were informed that they should return to their homes. They were no longer allowed to attend classes until a new decision was announced.

“We left classes, sat in front of the school gate and cried. Our happiness lasted only two hours. We are desperate and hopeless for the future”, says Diana.

A sadness shared also by the Afghan teachers. Bibi Zainab Sadat, who teaches Persian literature at a high school in Kabul, told RFI who felt ashamed to be informed about the extremists’ decision.

“I couldn’t say anything, just cry. The Taliban committed an unforgivable act, they buried the hopes of the country’s girls,” he says.

In the profession for 15 years, she describes a feeling of powerlessness in the face of the regime. “I hate being a woman and I hope no more girls are born here. It’s better to kill them than let them grow up in this humiliating way,” she says.

Not allowed to travel unaccompanied

So far, no explanation has been given to the girls about the back-to-school cancellation. The country’s Ministry of Education has only indicated that the girls’ education is being adapted to Islamic law, Afghan traditions and culture.

Fundamentalists have been enacting laws to curtail women’s rights since they took power. Afghan women have already been excluded from political life and public office. Furthermore, they are also required to wear clothes according to a strict interpretation of the Quran.

Since last Thursday (24), the Taliban have decided that women will only be able to board planes accompanied by a male relative. The decision came after a meeting last week between representatives of the regime, the only two airlines still operating in Afghanistan and the immigration authorities.

Two travel agents have confirmed that they have stopped issuing tickets to women traveling alone. Passengers who traveled between Kabul and Islamabad on a Kam Air flight last Friday (25) also witnessed Afghans being denied boarding because they were unaccompanied.

The Taliban had previously banned women from traveling over land if the journey was longer than 72 kilometers, but until now they were allowed to board planes. It is not yet clear whether the rule also applies to foreign women, but local media reported that an Afghan woman with a US passport was barred from taking a flight last week.