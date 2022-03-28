Yugoslavia’s youngest, North Macedonia seeks new zebra for unprecedented World Cup spot | international football

A country of 1.8 million inhabitants, with an area smaller than the state of Alagoas, will have the chance this Tuesday to secure a spot in the next World Cup.

The mission is difficult, because the North Macedonia will face Portugal, under Cristiano Ronaldo, away from home, in a single game. However, taking down giants is no longer new for a team whose first official match took place 28 years ago, but who, in the last 12 months, have beaten Germany and Italy, always far from home.

North Macedonia players celebrate victory over Italy

Close relationship with Italy

Of all the great teams in Europe, Italy was perhaps the one most likely for North Macedonia to be able to surprise and defeat in an epic fashion. After all, the history of football in the small Balkan country, which was part of the former Yugoslavia, is deeply related to calcium. Starting with the executioner of Azzura.

The scorer of the goal in the 1-0 victory over Italy last Thursday made his career in Italy. What’s more, for five years, striker Trajkovski played at the very same stadium La Favorita, for Palermo. Ball ironies.

“This is for my family and for all of Macedonia,” Trajkovski said after the historic victory.

Trajkovski North Macedonia

It was also in Italy that the greatest player in the history of North Macedonia made his career. Goran Pandev, 38, is currently at Parma, but was revealed by Inter Milan and passed through clubs such as Lazio, Napoli and Genoa.. After 122 games and 38 goals for the national team, he retired from Euro 2021.

The continental tournament, by the way, was the first sign of North Macedonia’s evolution. The Euro was the team’s debut in major tournaments. The campaign was not exciting, with three defeats in the group against the Netherlands, Austria and Ukraine, but the experience was important.

Just before Euro 2021, in March 2021, another signal had been given. Even playing away from home, North Macedonia defeated Germany 2-1 in the World Cup qualifiers. Pandev was on the field and scored one of the goals.

– Pandev is our best known player, but this team has shown that we have other capable players as well. The team showed signs of evolution in recent years with Pandev, and this continued even after he retired.

Pandev, for North Macedonia at Euro Cup

Former Republic of Yugoslavia

Despite never having been a protagonist in European football, North Macedonia has a rich history. As part of Yugoslavia, it collaborated with important athletes in the past decades for a team that has always been among the main ones in the Old Continent.

Before Pandev, the country’s greatest player was Darko Pancev, a striker who made history for the Red Star, European champion in 1991. That same year, Pancev won the European Golden Shoe, as the continent’s top scorer.

The war of separation from Yugoslavia, which broke out soon after, prevented the Yugoslav national team from continuing, which was eliminated from the 1992 Euro Cup as punishment, in a process similar to what happened to Russia today, after the invasion of Ukraine.

Fans celebrate North Macedonia's victory with the country's flag

With the end of Yugoslavia, North Macedonia emerged. Not without controversy: the name of the country was not recognized by Greece, which claimed that the real Macedonia is the region in northern Greece, historical home of the ancient kingdom ruled by Alexander the Great.

Because of this, the team started its international career under the curious name of Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia. The dispute was not resolved until 2018, when an agreement with Greece changed the name of the country to North Macedonia.

Regional rivals are ahead

The country’s national team played its first game in October 1993, a 4-1 victory over Slovenia, another country newly born from the Yugoslav rubble. The biggest star of local football, Pancev still managed to play six games for North Macedonia, between 1993 and 1995.

If the talent exists in North Macedonia, the structure is still far from allowing the team to reach higher flights. Especially compared to teams from other countries of the former Yugoslavia, such as Serbia and Croatia, current runners-up in the world.

– The main things are money, organization and infrastructure. Serbia and especially Croatia are way ahead of us. Our domestic league is an absolute disaster, the structure is minimal and there is very little money invested in football. This is a big problem. Unless that changes, we won’t be able to maintain our success. The current generation has shown that it is good, but as it ages, it will be difficult to sustain these performances in the future – analyzed Zlateski.

Fans party in the capital Skopje, after North Macedonia's victory over Italy

The current generation follows a tradition of the previous one: it is closely linked to Italy. The main name is midfielder Eljif Elmas, 22, who plays for Napoli. Another highlight is midfielder Enis Bardhi, who plays for Levante, in Spain.

Despite this offensive talent, North Macedonia’s greatest asset has been the defense. That’s how the team managed to hold an Italy that, if it finished more than 30 times, in only five managed to actually hit the goal. The expectation is that, against Portugal, this Tuesday, the strategy will be maintained.

– The strategy will be similar: be compact defensively and make it difficult for Portugal to get past the marking. It will be important not to concede a goal at the beginning of the game. Defending set pieces is crucial. Portugal is still the big favourite, but we have to make Portugal work hard. I see a way to another surprise – completed Zlateski.