Zelensky says he is willing to accept Ukraine’s non-membership of NATO

Ukrainian President Zelensky said he can adopt neutrality to end conflict. "We are willing to accept it (the deal)," he continued

Russia and Ukraine agreed to promote, tomorrow and Wednesday, another round of negotiations with high-level delegations from both countries. The face-to-face meeting, scheduled for Istanbul, Turkey, was announced by Turkish President Recep Erdogan, after talking by phone yesterday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Turkish government office reported that “President Erdogan emphasized the need to reach truce and peace between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible and to improve the humanitarian situation in the region. He added that Turkey will continue to make its contribution to this process. “.

Erdogan even informed that four of the six main points on the negotiating agenda had already been agreed between Russia and Ukraine. But the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, did not confirm the information. He said that “the negotiation process is very difficult” and that “there is no consensus with Russia on the four points mentioned by the president of Turkey”. Kuleba, however, praised Ankara’s “diplomatic efforts” to end the war.

The resumption of face-to-face negotiations was partially confirmed by the Ukrainian government. David Arakhamia, one of the negotiators of the invaded country, posted on his Facebook page that the meeting would start today, not tomorrow. “During the discussions, today (yesterday), by videoconference, it was decided to promote, in Turkey, a next round in person between the 28th and 30th of March.”

It will be the second meeting of this level to be held in Turkey. The first was on March 10, in the city of Antalia, with the presence of the Foreign Affairs ministers of both countries.

Censorship

In an interview with Russian media, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky revealed that the issue of Ukraine’s neutrality is being “studied in depth”. Ukraine’s non-accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is one of Putin’s demands to negotiate a way out of the war. One of the clauses in the negotiations is “guarantees of security and neutrality, the nuclear-free status of our state,” he said in the online interview, broadcast by the Ukrainian presidential administration’s Telegram channel. “We are willing to accept it,” he continued.

“But I don’t want it to be another Budapest Memorandum-style document,” Zelensky said, referring to agreements signed by Russia in 1994 that guaranteed the integrity and security of three former Soviet republics, including Ukraine, in return. of giving up on storing the nuclear weapons inherited from the former Soviet Union (USSR).

Roskomnadzor — Russia’s telecommunications and media regulator — warned the country’s media outlets not to publish Zelensky’s interview. “A check has been launched against the mass media, which conducted this interview, to determine the degree of responsibility and take action,” threatened the regulator. A law passed this month by the Duma (Russian parliament) provides for a penalty of up to 15 years in prison for journalists who disseminate information deemed false by the Russian government. Local media are prohibited from even referring to the invasion of Ukraine as “war”.

Other negotiation rounds, face-to-face and virtual, have already taken place, with little success. But the prospect of progress in negotiations for a ceasefire has helped to ease diplomatic tension after the US president escalated accusations against Vladimir Putin. Joe Biden, on a trip to Poland, said on Saturday that Putin could not remain in power, and called the Russian leader a “butcher” for sponsoring severe attacks on Ukraine’s civilian population.

While the White House immediately tried to soften Biden’s words, clarifying that Washington is not seeking regime change, the Kremlin reacted harshly. According to his spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, the personal attacks are “reducing the window of opportunity” for bilateral relations.

Rounds of diplomatic efforts and crushing sanctions imposed by Western allies have so far been insufficient to get Putin to stop his war, which Pope Francis has referred to as “cruel and senseless”. French President Emmanuel Macron has spoken out against an “escalation of words or actions” in Ukraine, an approach that he believes could make it difficult to end the war.