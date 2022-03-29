12 and 14-year-old cousins ​​die in live after gunshot

Two cousins ​​aged 12 and 14 died in the city of St Louis, Missouri (USA), after an incident with a firearm during a live broadcast on social media. According to international media, the youngest child, a girl identified as Paris Harvey, would have accidentally shot her cousin, Kuaron Harvey, and then killed herself.

The deaths took place during a family meeting on the night of Friday (25) and the police were called, noting the death of the two at the scene. Paris and Kuaron were doing a live video in the mirror when the girl shot her cousin. According to the video’s description, she bent down to pick up the gun, which she fired again. Both were hit in the head.

“It wasn’t an argument situation or anything. They were playing with the gun when they shouldn’t have been playing. Of course they shouldn’t have been playing. I think it went off accidentally,” said the children’s grandmother Susan Dyson. in an interview with the St Louis Post-Disspach.

She said she watched the video of the accident, which was available on Instagram, and also said that the cousins ​​were raised together as brothers. Initially, the case was classified by the police as a homicide followed by suicide.

The family disputes the version. “It wasn’t a murder. It wasn’t a suicide. It was a terrible accident that happened,” Paris’ mother Shinise Harvey told the paper.

The Police of St. Louis did not say whose weapon caused the accident. Family members believe she was the 14-year-old who died.

The families of the teenagers made two crowdfundings on social media to help pay for the funerals. They raised just over R$1,000 (equivalent to R$4,700) in a few days.