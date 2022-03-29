4-year-old girl has a rare disease and goes back to acting like a newborn baby – Revista Crescer

+



Lexie, 4 years old, was growing normally and had already reached, in the expected time, the main developmental milestones: she learned to sit, crawl, walk, left the diapers… However, everything changed seven months ago, when she had a mysterious illness. which left her hospitalized for 117 days and returned her to acting like a newborn baby, according to her parents.

Lexie had a mysterious illness and lost the ability to walk and feed herself, like a baby (Photo: Reproduction / Daily Record)

The family, from Inverness, Scotland, told the newspaper Daily Record that it all started when the girl started vomiting and having convulsions. Doctors said the symptoms were caused by a viral infection. However, despite the treatments, she only got worse and went into a coma for seven days. Two months after much investigation, they concluded that the girl had a rare inflammation of the brain called acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM). The problem affects the central nervous system and can even cause paralysis.

“Doctors explained that her body was fighting the virus and it accidentally attacked her brain,” said Mark Forsyth, Lexie’s father. According to the family, the girl became a newborn again, being unable to speak, walk or eat.

“As a baby, she had to learn everything from the beginning all over again. We had to help her up, she couldn’t walk, sit or feed. We had to put diapers on her again. But she never gave up,” said her mother Emily Blanaru.

After 117 days in the hospital and a lot of physical therapy and speech therapy, Lexie and her family celebrate every little achievement. The little one still uses a wheelchair when she has to travel long distances, but now she has surprised doctors because she has managed to make the 10-minute walk to school. Her parents were afraid she would never walk again. Even the doctors were impressed.

Despite all the care, experts still don’t know when and if Lexie will be able to make a full recovery. “We have to wait and see. But I know she is stubborn and never gives up,” said the mother.

With such bravery, Lexie even received a Brave Child of the Year award in her hometown at the Highland Heroes ceremony. The girl was named after her proud grandmother, Alison Canavan.

