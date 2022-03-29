5 Exercises to Lose Weight Fast for Easter

Would you like to lose weight fast for Easter 2022? The eternal dilemma between eating well and exercising without spending money and effort is possible, especially if your goal is to go on vacation to a beach in our country or outside Mexico.

Wearing a low-cut suit or a fitted bikini is not impossible, but there are certain rules and routines that can get you there in no time.



Let’s remember that the first thing we must do is eliminate the toxins, gases and liquids accumulated in the stomach, the same ones that make the famous “tummy” that is usually due to the accumulation of fat or the aforementioned elements.

To eliminate all these excesses, the first thing to do is modify the routine, especially the diet, it is not necessary to go hungry, just remove from your diet as much as possible, foods such as sugars, fats, flours, soft drinks, tortillas and carbohydrates, you you don’t need to eliminate them, just think about how to modify these foods for others.

Drink fruit water instead of soda, a couple of tortillas instead of a pound, eat a loaf of bread a day or switch to toast, roast meat instead of fries, and put some salad instead of French fries helps. is very.



Now the second part is the interesting part, exercise should help reduce that belly and excess fat, just remember that you can’t fully engage in a very heavy routine, it can be counterproductive.

First, start walking or running, with 30 minutes is enough to burn 300 calories, start with a short distance and time and as you gain resistance, increase your goals and goals, between walking and running 30 minutes is your initial goal.

So you can opt for the bike, the resistance and the impact on the joints will benefit as you first fulfill the walks and runs, then you can opt for the bike, same routine, first a few kilometers and at a steady pace and relaxed pace, until reaching more kilometers and greater resistance.

Jumping non-stop to lose weight

Next exercise, now you can try the rope, jumping is an excellent cardiovascular and resistance exercise, start with a few jumps, maybe 10 minutes and gradually build up to half an hour, your body will thank you.

Fourth level, aerobic exercises such as jumping, body combat and zumba are also an option to lose belly fat and lose weight, as they are high-intensity activities that improve a person’s physical conditioning.

As a cultural fact, poll dancing is also an excellent exercise, which allows you to gain resistance, elasticity and rhythm, in addition to helping you emotionally when you look in the mirror and see what you can do.

Finally, swimming is an exercise that will allow you to increase strength in practically the entire body, like aerobic exercise, in your physical resistance plan and very importantly, it serves to heal wounds, relax the muscles and calm the mind.

So now you know, you have several options, all of them require effort, but if you do them as a way to maintain your health, you will enjoy them and then you will want more and more.



