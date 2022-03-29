5 foods you should eat to slow down aging

Skin care is essential to achieving longevity with an aging-free face. It is that the skin will be damaged by stress, environmental pollution, inadequate exposure to the sun and bad habits of life.

That’s why we’re going to tell you the 5 ideal foods to look younger. Following this line, people who want to avoid premature aging should go for 5 specific foods.



–Continues after advertising–

Read too: Afraid of wrinkles? Discover now how to have amazing skin for longer

Consequently, to look younger during longevity, it will be necessary to consume natural products rich in antioxidants, such as vitamins A, C and E, carotenoids, flavonoids and selenium capable of neutralizing free radicals.

Know which foods to stay young

The first of the foods that the skin will need to look younger is tomato. This fruit contains a fat-soluble plant pigment that gives it its characteristic red color, which is known as lycopene.

This is responsible for releasing electrons in the blood that are captured by free radicals, which prevents damage to molecules and cell membranes. It is also rich in vitamin C, which is essential for delaying aging and achieving effective skin care.



–Continues after advertising–

On the other hand, fatty fish is a food that combines proteins of great biological value and healthy fats such as omega 3, which is why it should never be missing from the anti-aging diet.

Therefore, anchovies, tuna, salmon and mackerel will be essential in skin care. In addition, to these foods we can add avocado, which contains vitamins A, C, E and K, as well as minerals such as potassium, copper and iron, generators of antioxidant enzymes, necessary to combat premature aging.

Red fruits, rich in vitamin C and anthocyanidins, will have a great antioxidant action, directly influencing skin care to show a younger face. In addition, to these foods to fight longevity we can add some cereal grains and their oils, such as wheat germ, soy and peanuts.

Follow us on Facebook and twitter to stay informed with today’s news!

Related