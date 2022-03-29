6 foods that can improve mental health and bring joy

Who wouldn’t want to wake up every day happier, with more energy and feel the body really rested. All this can be possible through some mental health care aimed at well-being. To have mental health up to date, food also needs to be up to date. Ingest more fruits, vegetables, vegetables, nuts, almonds, fish meats rich in omega 3 and several others.

In addition, it is very important to quit smoking (stop smoking), reduce alcohol consumption and exercise. The practice of physical activity is extremely beneficial for the action of people’s brain and mind.

Therefore, there is no secret to improving mental health, the way is to align a healthier routine to win. The brain and body will thank you immensely for this.

Foods that are good for mental health

1 – Fish meat

Cold water fish are rich in healthy and essential fats, such as omega 3, for example. Alone, the human body cannot produce these substances, so it is necessary to look for foods that have them. Look for sardines, trout, salmon, tuna and herring.

2 – Chocolate 70%

Dark chocolates, with more than 70% cocoa, are great food options to give the body more happiness. In addition to stimulating the production of serotonin, which fights anxiety, dark chocolate is rich in tryptophan. This food helps immensely to regulate and improve mental health. The ideal is to eat about up to 2 squares of 70% chocolate per day.

3 – Banana

If the proposal is to find cheap foods with a large supply, bananas are certainly one of them. This fruit is rich in fiber, vitamins and potassium. It leaves the body well nourished and lighter. Look for the silver banana which is not as sweet and big as the runt.

4 – Chickpeas

Chickpeas are a food rich in tryptophan and therefore help immensely in the health of the central nervous system. This grain also has a high content of vitamins B6 and B9, which protect neurotransmitters directly linked to the feeling of well-being.

5 – Dairy products

Dairy products are high in calcium, potassium, magnesium and tryptophan. Natural yogurts also have probiotics that act directly on the digestive system. It is worth noting that the intestine is responsible for about 90% to 95% of serotonin production. In other words, having a well-functioning gut implies a healthy mind.

6 – Oilseeds

Nuts, walnuts and almonds are beneficial for the mind, as they have a large amount of B vitamins. More than that, they are rich in fatty acids (good fats), such as omega 3.

Foods that harm mental health

Various habits, addictions and attitudes have great potential to harm the brain. Among some of the most harmful factors to reasoning and mental health is poor diet. Although there are nutrients, such as omega 3, that improve the brain’s capacity, there are also foods that generate the opposite effect.

If everything that is good for the body improves reasoning, the opposite is also true. The most harmful foods for the body directly affect the quality of the mind.

In this way, we can say that the following foods harm the brain: