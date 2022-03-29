Activision explains the absence of map rotation

2022-03-29

Many Call of Duty Warzone players would like to enjoy a wider variety of maps in battle royale, but that’s not possible — and Activision explained why. Apparently, the game’s file sizes don’t cooperate much for this type of update to be implemented.

Who explained the situation was the vice president of design at Activision, Josh Bridge, in an interview with the streamer’s channel “Teep“. The dev was asked about the possibility of map rotation, more specifically about switching between Caldera (current) and Verdansk (old).

We want it. We all want this. But there is a technical problem. The sizes for installing and reinstalling are crazy.

If we pull out Caldera and say “ok, let’s go to Verdansk”, we would basically have to download Call of Duty Warzone all over again. And if we do this every timeit is certain that we will lose players.

However, that doesn’t mean that the possibility is out of future Warzone updates. Bridge explains that the publisher is already working to implement the feature.

We’re looking to the future and putting a lot more effort into solving this on a technical level so we can have that rotation. We’re really looking at that, which is ultimately a goal: to make sure there’s a freshness and a variety of experiences.

Like you [streamer] I was saying, a seasonal goal comes with it and a seasonal map rotation as well.

