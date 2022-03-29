After registering more than 200 cases and more than 1,800 outbreaks of the dengue mosquito, Dive will spray again in Blumenau

From January to this Monday, the 28th, agents of endemic diseases from the Health Promotion Department (Semus) have already found about 1,800 outbreaks with larvae of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits dengue, yellow fever, zika and chikungunya, in Blumenau .

The number is much higher than the same period last year, when there were 1,217 outbreaks registered. So far, the municipality registers 604 notifications. Of these, 211 are confirmed cases, with six imported cases, three undefined and 202 contracted in Blumenau.

Spraying and guidelines

This Tuesday, 29, and Thursday, 31, teams from the State Epidemiological Surveillance Board (Dive) will again carry out automated spraying, in the Escola Agrícola neighborhood, which concentrates 50% of the contamination sites in the municipality.

The secretariat workers are making orientation visits in the homes of the regions that have a high number of focus. In addition, they also perform manual spraying with Ultra Low Volume (UBV), popularly known as fog, in the neighborhoods of Garcia, Velha Itoupava Norte, Água Verde and Vila Nova. The action takes place daily from 5 am.

Currently, of the 35 neighborhoods in the city, 17 are considered infested and are monitored daily. They are: Água Verde, Centro, Do Salto, Escola Agrícola, Garcia, Fortaleza, Itoupavazinha, Itoupava Norte, Itoupava Seca, Jardim Blumenau, Ponta Aguda, Salto do Norte, Tribess, Velha, Velha Central, Vila Nova and Victor Konder.

State Legislation

State Law No. 18,024 of October 2020, establishes rules to prevent the spread of vector-borne diseases – Yellow Fever (Aedes Albopictus) and Dengue (Aedes Aegypti) in the State of Santa Catarina. Owners of residential and commercial properties may be fined if they are notified and do not comply with control measures that prevent the proliferation of the mosquito.

The fine for owners of residential establishments can reach R$ 1 thousand, and can double in case of recidivism. In commercial establishments, it is subject to a warning, and may even result in the revocation of authorization to operate the establishment.

cases in Blumenau

This Monday, 28, Blumenau records 24 people hospitalized in three hospitals in the city. All patients are in the ward and are suspected cases of Dengue, awaiting laboratory examination.

Testing against Dengue

Currently, there is no recognized rapid test for the diagnosis of Dengue with validity to confirm the diagnosis. The State Department of Health (SES) requires that the tests for diagnosis of the disease go through the Central Laboratory of Public Health (Lacen).

This also includes exams carried out in the private network that need to be collected and sent to Lacen. The teams of the Family Health Strategy (ESF) and General Outpatient Units are already oriented.

The user needs to collect a sample of material in a primary care health unit in the municipality. The material is sent to Lacen to analyze the material and the result is issued in about 10 days.

Signals and symptons

The first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40°C) of sudden onset, which lasts from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and back pain. Spots on the body are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

People who show symptoms of the disease should seek care at the Family Health Strategy (ESF) or General Ambulatory (AG) units. The search for care in case of suspicion makes it possible to avoid the worsening of the condition and even the evolution to death.

