Ana Paula Araújo disappears from BDBR and Chico gives news of dismissal

The anchor took over the news alone and confirmed news of resignation in the Government

For the second day in a row, Ana Paula Araújo did not attend Globo and Chico Pinheiro was forced to assume the Bom Dia Brasil alone in the middle of Tuesday (29). right on the climbthe anchor brought new political scandals and confirmed two dismissals involving Jair Bolsonaro.

The morning anchor of the Platinum Venus is missing since last Friday (25th) and little is known about his whereabouts, after all, the reason for his absences was not justified. Meanwhile, his partner runs the boat at Globo.

First, Chico Pinheiro gave positive consequences of the war. “Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia are meeting in Turkey in search of a peace agreement,” he confirmed.

Soon after, news about layoffs started. “The Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, handed over the post amid allegations of corruption. The dismissal does not interrupt the Federal Police’s investigation into the release of funds from the ministry to prefectures appointed by pastors at the request of President Bolsonaro,” he reported.

“Change also in the command of Petrobras, Bolsonaro fired General Joaquim Silva e Luna and appointed economist Adriano Pires for the position”, confirmed Chico Pinheiro at Globo.

WHERE ARE YOU?

The fact that Ana Paula Araújo is absent, out of the blue, is, at the very least, curious, as the anchor posted an image on social media at the end of last Sunday (27), questioning whether her thousands of followers were ready for more. a week, that is, without any indication that he would be on vacation.

On the occasion, the anchor surprised by appearing alongside her great love, Pedro Correa. The two have been together since 2018 and the journalist hardly makes public statements, precisely because she adopts a more demure stance, which seems to be a standard for Globo contractors.

“Sunday. Is everyone ready to face another week?”, wrote the commander of Bom Dia Brasil.