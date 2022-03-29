And now, Xiaomi?! Branded phones are also limiting the performance of apps

After Samsung, now it’s time for Xiaomi to also be accused of limiting the performance of apps on its smartphones. The information was shared by Geekbench co-founder John Poole on his social media.
According to the executive, smartphones of the Chinese brand are also cutting the performance of applications and a simple test was enough to find out.
Poole renamed Geekbench to Fortnite and test results indicate a performance drop that reaches 30% in the single-core score, while in the multi-core the cut is 15%.
The tests were carried out using the Mi 11.
According to Poole, everything indicates that Xiaomi is limiting the performance of games only and the company hack system works based on app name.
Renaming Geekbench to Genshin Impact also resulted in a drop in performance.
For now, tests have not been carried out with other applications of daily use, such as messengers and social networks, for example. In any case, the fact that the Chinese manufacturer limits game performance should disappoint many Mi Fans.
Xiaomi is very likely to use the same argument as Apple and Samsung: it is limiting performance to save battery. Therefore, the solution can also be the same: release an option for the user to disable this cut manually.
So far, the Xiaomi did not comment about the subject.
What do you think of Xiaomi’s attitude? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.