And now, Xiaomi?! Branded phones are also limiting the performance of apps

After Samsung, now it’s time for Xiaomi to also be accused of limiting the performance of apps on its smartphones. The information was shared by Geekbench co-founder John Poole on his social media.

According to the executive, smartphones of the Chinese brand are also cutting the performance of applications and a simple test was enough to find out.

Poole renamed Geekbench to Fortnite and test results indicate a performance drop that reaches 30% in the single-core score, while in the multi-core the cut is 15%.

The tests were carried out using the Mi 11.