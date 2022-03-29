Arrival of autumn favors respiratory diseases; doctor explains the importance of vaccination against influenza

Autumn began on March 20th and has already brought the first mass of cold air. In addition to the cold, the season is marked by dry air that favors respiratory diseases. The main one is the flu, which as if that were not enough, there is still the Darwin (H3N2) strain of Influenza A, which last year caused an increase in serious cases throughout the country. Infectologist Luiz Carlos Coelho explains why the increase in respiratory diseases in this period.

“In the fall we already started with the increased risk for respiratory diseases. We have the circulation of the new coronavirus, with the omicron variant, and also other viruses. The main reason is that in this period, we begin a phase of high thermal amplitudes, where we have hot days and cold nights with dry air. As a result, the dry climate favors the particles being dispersed in the air, causing respiratory transmission by inhaling the drier air. Being that the autumn and winter season amplify this risk”, he said.

The doctor also explains about the importance of Influenza vaccination, which begins to be carried out on April 4, across the country. “The annual concern is even with influenza viruses, that’s why we have the Influenza Vaccination Campaign that starts next month, and it is essential to reduce the risk of severe acute respiratory diseases, which still happen.

Influenza Vaccination in 2022 will also include the H3N2 strain where people in the risk group will be vaccinated first. According to doctor Luiz Carlos, people should be aware of vaccination schedules, especially those in the risk group, who are the first to receive the vaccine.

“Vaccine-preventable diseases now appear with a little more tranquility, because they manage to protect the general population, with a smaller group vulnerable to the complications of flu syndromes.” finished the doctor.