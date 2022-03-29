ASUS notebook: 4 cost-effective options

Currently, the notebooks are considered a fundamental piece in the lives of many people, since they can be used for work, study or leisure activities. When compared to desktops, which allow the same tasks, they still come out ahead because they are portable and can be used in different environments.

Thus, before making the purchase of the device, it is extremely important to take into account your needs and the settings that it has, in order to bet on an ideal model and not regret the purchase later.

In view of this, we have brought some options for ASUS models that have an excellent cost-benefit ratio when compared to other notebooks on the market. So, learn more about the brand below and get to know the selected products.

ASUS: impact on the world market and notebook manufacturing

Despite having gained significant popularity in Brazil in the last decade, ASUS has been present in the world market since 1989, producing hardware and electronic devices such as smartphones, desktops and laptops. Its impact is so great that the company is considered the third largest notebook manufacturer to the world’s end consumer, selling thousands of devices every year.

And when it comes to portable computers, its lineup contains models aimed at different types of users, such as students, creators and gamers. However, the products are divided into three series: Zenbook, with premium models, Vivobook with mid-range notebooks and ASUS Notebook, which features models with excellent value for money.

In front of other companies, the great differential of ASUS is the bet on serving different audiences in the market, presenting options that suit the needs and resources of most consumers.

ASUS notebook: meet 4 models

1. ASUS Zenbook 14 Notebook

With the NanoEdge Display, the edges are extremely thin on all four sides, and weighing in at just 1.19 kg, the compact ZenBook 14 is always with you. To expand your creativity and productivity, it includes the revolutionary ASUS ScreenPad 2, plus it’s equipped with 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The Asus Zenbook 14 is an option for those who want a light and compact notebook for everyday use. With a 14″ NanoEdge screen, it provides excellent image quality for the user, leaving the brightness more intense and the colors even closer to reality.

However, the great novelty of the model is its innovative ScreenPad 2.0, which in addition to fulfilling its traditional function of moving the computer’s arrow, it can also help organize the device and transform into a numeric keypad.

In addition, the computer still comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage space — an ideal configuration for those who need a machine to run heavier software.

2. ASUS X571 Gaming Notebook

ASUS X571GT is powered by an Intel Core i5 H-series processor with up to 16GB of RAM and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. It's perfect for working with the most demanding software, including video editing and high-end gaming. The new NanoEdge design has even thinner 7.4mm side edges for extreme immersion even in a much more compact notebook.

As it says in its name, the Gaming laptop Asus X571 is aimed mainly at gamers, who tend to look for a device capable of offering a great experience when running their computer games.

For this, the Asus model is equipped with a intel core i5 processor, an 8GB RAM memory and an NVIDIA GTX 1650 video card, capable of providing incredible graphics for games, even the oldest ones.

To make the gameplay even better, the notebook also has a 15.6” NanoEdge screen, which together with a 120Hz refresh rate, provides very smooth gameplay for users, minimizing most of the crashes.

3. ASUS X515 Laptop

Whether for work or play, the new asus X515 Notebook is perfect for everyday life, offering immersive performance and visuals. Its NanoEdge Display has incredibly thin bezels and a matte anti-glare coating for a truly immersive experience. In addition, the Asus X515 notebook has SSD storage, which is not only faster but also lighter and more secure, while its reinforced chassis improves typing and allows you to open and close the lid in one smooth motion.

Another notebook model for those who want a fast and efficient, but compact device, is the ASUS X515. Even with a 15″ screen, the device is considered one of the smallest notebooks in this market category, thanks to NanoEdge technology and other features applied to the product design.

In its main configurations, it has an Intel Core i5 processor, 4GB RAM and a 256GB SDD, with support for the future installation of an SSD or HD in order to increase the notebook’s internal storage capacity.

The X515 is mainly suitable for users who are looking for a computer for basic and average functions, such as typing and reading texts, playing streaming services and browsing the internet.

4. ASUS VivoBook X543 Notebook

Asus notebook with intel-core i3, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD

The ASUS VivoBook X543 is also a great choice for consumers looking for an entry-level notebook. With an elegant and lightweight design, it is ideal for students who need to carry their computer in their backpack daily.

The device has an Intel Core i3 processor, which allows you to perform basic functions in an agile way, a 4 GB RAM memory and a 256 GB SSD, which also brings more speed when opening and closing device software.

Its 15.6″ HD screen should especially please those who are looking for a large panel on a notebook to better view the desired content. In addition, the VivoBook X543 is one of the only entry-level models on the market that come with the number keyboard, which is a requirement. essential for many people at the time of purchase.