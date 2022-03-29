Beautician talks about life with alopecia, Will Smith’s wife’s disease

Everyone knows about the case of Will Smith’s assault on Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony because of a joke about the illness of Jada Smith, Will’s wife. However, few know the details of alopecia, an autoimmune disease that causes hair and body hair loss. To understand a little about this condition, the LeoDias column talked to Keyla Andreoli, a beautician who lives with the disease.

The beautician explained to the column that alopecia has different levels, and the one she has is the same as Jada Smith, the universal alopecia areata that causes baldness in women and hair loss all over the body: “I found out it was alopecia after almost 20 to 30 days he fell. My hair loss happened abruptly, after a normal shower I noticed that my hair was falling out, as if it was coming off my scalp. Around 40% of my hair fell out (at once).”

Keyla Andreoli was also bothered by Chris Rock’s comments: “I found it very inappropriate, very aggressive. You feel ashamed, insecure, you think you’re ugly. Nobody was there to see a stand up comedy. He bordered on humor. No apology for violence, because nothing justifies it, but I understand Will Smith’s attitude, because only he knows the pain his wife goes through.”

For her, living with the disease was a reason to rediscover herself and work on her self-esteem: “It was a phase of overcoming and resilience, because it greatly affects self-esteem. I had to make several adaptations, at first I put on a wig, but I didn’t adapt with the hair prosthesis. Then I reinvented myself with turbans and how I had universal alopecia areata, which is the same as Will’s wife (Smith), I started to lose eyebrows and eyelashes.”

Despite not having physical limitations, Keyla reports that the main challenge is dealing with self-esteem: “It is a matter of insecurity, whether or not you will grow back (hair). I think this is the biggest insecurity, it keeps hammering us.”

Dermatologist Luann Lôbo explains that the disease is more common than it seems: “Alopecia Areata is a very common disease (can affect up to 2% of the population), which is autoimmune in nature, and which targets hair follicles that are in the anagen phase (phase when our hair is in full growth). When there is a genetic predisposition, the disease can be associated with environmental triggers, with a psychosomatic background, such as stress and depression, for example. Hair loss is not accompanied by a scar, that is, it is not a permanent loss. His recovery, however, can be quite challenging.”

Luciana Passoni, also a dermatologist, explains that, despite everything, the disease is curable: “There is a cure! Every inflammatory disease has a cure, but it’s not simple. We fight against this autoimmune disease, when it is limited (one dollar coin size) it is easier for us to take care of them, usually the answer is very good. As a child, the response is always very good.”

Keyla Andreoli has been treated with corticosteroids prescribed by the dermatologist. In addition, she is about to start capillary mesotherapy, which are injections throughout the hair, which has also been showing satisfactory results in similar cases.

