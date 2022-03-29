Brazilian photographer ’emplaca’ photo of NASA’s day with record of the conjunction of Venus and Mars | Science

Astronomy photographer Kiko Fairbairn recorded a rare phenomenon, the conjunction between Venus and Mars, and made the selection of image of the day by the American space agency (NASA) this Tuesday (29). (Look above)

To the g1, Fairbairn informed that the click was made in Teresópolis, in Rio de Janeiro. The two planets were spotted from Earth’s perspective next to each other earlier this month on March 4 during Carnival. In the mountainous region of the state, it is possible to see Venus, on the left, and Mars, on the right.

“When two planets pass through the night sky, they can usually be seen close together for a week or so. At this planetary conjunction, Venus and Mars passed within 4 degrees of distance earlier this month,” the agency’s publication said. American.

“The featured image was taken a few days earlier when Venus was slowly rising in the pre-dawn sky night after night while Mars was slowly setting.”

Furthermore, Fairbairn explains that the photos are not montages, nor do they have parts added by editing. It uses specific software to “clean up” the image and show all the elements of the space.

“I knew that this conjunction of Venus with Mars was happening. I was very lucky that the weather in the mountain region of Rio during Carnival was excellent. It was very clear nights, without clouds. Besides, it was a place free from light pollution”, told the photographer.

“I waited for 3 am, which is a time when I knew that Venus and Mars would leave there on the east side. I did all the pre-planning, I set up all my equipment. The interesting thing is that the east is precisely this mountain range that we see in the picture”.

This is not the first time that the Brazilian photographer has his images published by the American space agency. In 2016, the g1 reported one of the first records selected by NASA: in it, it is possible to see Mars, Saturn, and the bright orange star Antares. You can also see part of the Milky Way. See below:

Photo selected by NASA, May 2016 — Photo: Kiko Fairbairn

In 2018, Fairbairn managed to capture a lunar eclipse in Rio, on Botafogo beach, with Sugarloaf Mountain as a “frame”. At the time, he said that he planned the photo a week in advance and needed the help of an app to do the alignment, to be able to better capture space objects.

Lunar eclipse photographed at Sugarloaf Mountain — Photo: Carlos Kiko Fairbairn/Facebook

See more pictures of Fairbairn:

Image depicts the Orion constellation rising on the horizon, with a lot of emphasis on the stars and the famous Orion and Horsehead Nebulae and a large jatoba — Photo: Carlos Fairbairn

Image is from 2015 and shows a photo of Cruzeiro do Sul taken in Itatiaia National Park (RJ), but which included other prominent objects such as the Carina Nebula, several star clusters, in addition to the Milky Way arm itself — Photo: Carlos Fairbairn

The Milky Way, by Carlos Fairbairn — Photo: Carlos Fairbairn

Panorama of the Milky Way was taken in the Chilean Altiplano — Photo: Carlos Fairbairn