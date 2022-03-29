Call of Duty Vanguard will be free to play for 14 days

In a statement on the official blog, Activision said this Monday (28) that Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer will be free to play for two full weeks. The period starts on the day March 30th and will be available until April 13th. If you haven’t tried the game yet, this may be a good opportunity to do so.

Apparently, not everything will be free to play. However, during the free window, it will be possible to enjoy the new maps of the second season, such as Casablanca and Gondola, as well as the most popular multiplayer modes, such as Shipment, a classic of the franchise, and Das Haus, a small level that has action intense.

From March 30 to April 13, 2022, experience Call of Duty Vanguard multiplayer for free, including new Season 2 maps, a new objective mode, and a featured game list that offers a variety of the game’s most popular maps. .

The statement on the official website doesn’t specifically state whether or not it’s necessary for PlayStation players to have an active PS Plus account, but suggests that players seek guidance: “Subscription to online multiplayer may be required — check with your platform for more information”. Generally, a subscription is required.

Snoop Dogg joins Call of Duty Vanguard in April

Yep, you didn’t read that wrong: Rapper Snoop Dogg will have a skin in Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone on April 19th. The “Snoop Dogg Operator Pack” includes ten items with an interesting variety. Check out the details!