Colorectal cancer: learn more about prevention, diagnosis and treatment

BRAZIL – In Brazil, colorectal cancer is the third type of tumor with the highest incidence in the population, with approximately 40,000 new cases diagnosed per year. In 2020 alone, 20,540 new cases of colorectal cancer were recorded in men and 20,470 cases in women, with estimated incidences of 9.1% and 9.2%, respectively.

Beatriz Suzuki, 29, is one of the people affected by the disease and went through the entire process of diagnosis and treatment in the Unified Health System (SUS), in Barretos (SP) and region.

In March 2018, after severe abdominal pain and bleeding, she went to the Basic Health Unit (UBS) in the city of Clementina (SP), where she lived at the time, reported what was happening, and the general practitioner did the request for a colonoscopy test. In the consultation with the proctologist, who received the result, Beatriz was informed that the biopsy had been positive for colorectal cancer. The doctor then referred her to be treated at the city’s specialized hospital.

“I received a lot of support and encouragement from the team and the first appointment with the oncologist was scheduled for three weeks after the diagnosis”, he recalls. “Currently, I am in biannual follow-up with blood and imaging tests. But after the diagnosis, I underwent four surgeries, two of which were emergency, in addition to chemotherapy and I still used a colostomy bag for 10 months. All done by SUS”, she says.

On this National Day to Combat Colorectal Cancer, March 27, the director of the Department of Health Promotion of the Ministry of Health, Juliana Rezende, recommends to the population the same path followed by Beatriz. “It is in Primary Care that the first care is provided, except in life-threatening cases, which must go directly to the hospital”, she explains. “At UBS, the health professional will guide the citizen, request and carry out tests and make the necessary referrals for specialized care”, explains the director.

how to detect

Colorectal cancer includes tumors that start in the large intestine (colon), rectum (end of intestine) and anus. It is treatable and, when detected early, is usually curable.

The most common signs and symptoms are: presence of blood in the stool; frequent abdominal pain and cramping lasting more than 30 days; change in bowel rhythm of recent onset – when an individual who had normal bowel function starts to have diarrhea or constipation -; rapid and unintentional weight loss; anemia, tiredness and weakness.

The good news is that early detection of the disease is possible. Most tumors evolve from benign lesions, the adenomatous polyps, for a period of 10 to 15 years, and there is, therefore, a very long detectable pre-clinical period.

Similar to what happens with cervical cancer, bowel cancer has the peculiarity of enabling both the prevention of the disease to occur, through the identification and removal of intestinal polyps – which leads to a reduction in the incidence of cancer – as well as the detection in initial states. When treated properly, the five-year survival rate can be as high as 90%, significantly reducing mortality.

Primary care managers and health professionals play an important role at this stage. “To help citizens identify whether they may have colorectal cancer, it is recommended that teams, as well as federal management, make a wide dissemination of warning signs, which can include the distribution of posters, online communication on social networks, specific actions on the streets, among other measures”, guides Patrícia Izetti, a radio-oncologist and General Coordinator for the Prevention of Chronic Diseases and Tobacco Control at the Ministry of Health.

She also reminds that users need immediate access to diagnostic procedures for suspected cases and access to appropriate and timely treatment, with referral to specialized care (specialist physician) as soon as the need is identified.

Prevention

Among the risk factors for the development of colorectal cancer are: high consumption of red or processed meat, excessive consumption of alcohol, diet low in fruits and fiber, age 50 years or older, obesity, physical inactivity and smoking. Hereditary factors such as a family history of colorectal cancer and adenomatous polyposis also contribute, as well as chronic conditions such as chronic inflammatory bowel disease (ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease) and Type 2 Diabetes Melittus. However, it is possible to prevent the condition. “As with most chronic noncommunicable diseases, colorectal cancer prevention involves adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

The main guidelines for preventing colorectal cancer are:

· Regular practice of physical activity, and it is recommended for adults and the elderly to perform at least 150 minutes of exercise a week, preferably distributed on different days and times, which may involve aerobic activities (walking, running, swimming, cycling, etc.), strengthening muscles and bones and stretching; · Maintaining adequate weight; · Making fresh or minimally processed foods the basis of the diet; · Reducing the amount of oils, fats, salt and sugar; · Limiting the consumption of processed foods ;· Avoid the consumption of ultra-processed foods;

· Consume at least three servings of fruits and three servings of vegetables a day; · Consume, preferably, whole grains, such as rice, breads, oats, barley and others (see more tips at nutricao.saude.gov.br); · Drink at least two liters (six to eight glasses) of water a day; · Reduce the consumption of red meat; · Avoid the consumption of salted and processed meats, such as ham, bologna, bacon, sausage, sausage and other sausages and smoked foods ;

· Maintain the proper weight; · Avoid and/or reduce the consumption of alcoholic beverages; · Do not smoke and avoid environments where other people are smoking.

For more information and recommendations for an active lifestyle and adequate and healthy nutrition, consult the Physical Activity Guide for the Brazilian Population and the Food Guide for the Brazilian Population.

Numbers

Worldwide, colorectal cancer is the second most common type of tumor in women (incidence rate of 21.8/100 thousand inhabitants) and the third most common in men (incidence rate of 26.6/100 thousand inhabitants). In Brazil, in 2019, the mortality rate from this type of cancer was 8.92/100 thousand people, with 10,191 deaths among men and 10,385 deaths among women, with a crude mortality rate of 8.99/100 thousand and of 8.85/100 thousand, respectively.

With the exception of non-melanoma skin tumors, colorectal cancer in men is the second most frequent in the Southeast (28.62/100 thousand) and Central-West (15.40/100 thousand) regions. In the South (25.11/100 thousand) it is the third most frequent tumor. In the Northeast (8.91/100 thousand) and North (5.27/100 thousand) it occupies the fourth position. For women, it is the second most frequent in the Southeast (26.18/100 thousand) and in the South (23.65/100 thousand). In the Midwest (15.24/100 thousand), Northeast (10.79/100 thousand) and North (6.48/100 thousand) it is the third most incident. The data are from the National Cancer Institute (Inca).

