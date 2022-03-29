Covid in China: what led the country to impose confinement on the 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago News Comments Off on Covid in China: what led the country to impose confinement on the 25 million inhabitants of Shanghai 4 Views

A covid-19 testing site in Shanghai

Credit, Reuters

China has ordered the biggest lockdown since the Covid-19 pandemic began more than two years ago.

The city of Shanghai, with 25 million inhabitants, will be in confinement in two phases for nine days, during which the authorities will carry out tests of covid-19 on all citizens.

The city – a major financial hub – faced a new wave of infections last month. But so far, the authorities have resisted putting the entire city on hold. lockdown to avoid disrupting the economy too much.

However, after the place recorded 2,600 cases of covid on Saturday (26/3), the highest daily number since the beginning of the pandemic, the authorities seem to have changed their mind.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘They were looking for beautiful women to sell them’: traffickers who pretend to be volunteers to capture Ukrainian refugees

Katya Adler Europe publisher March 29, 2022, 10:44 -03 Updated 2 hours ago photo caption, …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved