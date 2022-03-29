Dengue cases grow by about 400% in Teresina and Saúde investigates genome mutation

Photo: Reproduction / Fiocruz

The president of the Municipal Health Foundation (FMS), doctor Gilberto Albuquerque, said this Monday (28) that the Ministry of Health is investigating whether there is any new variant of dengue circulating across the country, due to the increase in cases of the disease. In Teresina alone, an increase of about 400% is being registered.

A comparison made by the FMS, in relation to the notifications that were made, point to a substantial increase in dengue cases. In 2021, there were 168 cases registered from January 1 to March 28. In 2022, in the same period, there were 835 cases, an increase of 397%. Last year, during this period analyzed, no deaths were recorded. This year, one person died.

This increase in cases has been registered in several states of the country, so the Ministry of Health is analyzing the possibility that there is a different variant circulating in Brazil. Samples from several states, including Piauí, have already been sent to the federal government to find out if there really is a new form of dengue in the country. Currently, the dengue found in the state is type 1 and 2.

“Dengue is a viral disease, so it is being investigated through the genome, if it is the same dengue, or if a new variant is circulating”, highlighted the president of the FMS.

According to Gilberto Albuquerque, the outbreak started in January and is spreading throughout the country, mainly due to the rainy season.

“In this rainy season, the situation has become more complicated. The state has had rains since October and there is a risk of Aedes aegypti mosquito eggs hatching,” he said. In addition to dengue, the mosquito is responsible for transmitting diseases such as zika and chikungunya.

Many cases of dengue can be avoided since most of the breeding sites are located in homes. The mosquito deposits the eggs in containers with standing water and they can remain in place for a year.

Among the necessary care are:

Place empty bottles upside down;

Cover vats, water tanks, water tanks and any type of container that can reserve water;

Keep backyards well-swept, eliminating containers that can accumulate water, such as bottle caps, leaves and plastic bags;

Thoroughly brush the edges of containers (water and pet food bowls, plant dishes, vats and water tanks) and keep them clean.

