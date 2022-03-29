DF: Medical report concludes that personal trainer’s wife suffers from bipolar disorder

A report made by doctors from the University Hospital of Brasília concluded that Sandra Mara Fernandes, 33 years old, shows signs of “bipolar affective disorder in psychotic manic phase”. She was hospitalized after being caught by her husband, the personal trainer. Eduardo Alves de Sousa31, having sex with homeless person Givaldo Alves, 48, on the 9th, in Planaltina (DF). The information is from O Globo.

“It would be frivolous for us to anticipate any thesis. We trust the police work. It is a multidisciplinary analysis. Our performance is humanized, thank God. Around sexual violence, there is an orbit of theses that can be explored, an aspect by itself cannot be treated as words in the wind”, reported lawyer Auricélia Vieira de Souza after the conclusion of the report.

She also informed that the document met both medical and legal parameters.

On Thursday (24), the Federal District Court gave a period of 15 days for Eduardo to present a report proving the state of health of his wife.

In the report, doctors detailed that Sandra was admitted to the psychiatric hospital with auditory hallucinations, delusions, hyperthymia (mood changes), misrecognition and disorganized behavior.

They also highlighted that the patient presented a behavior with “excessive spending, donation of her belongings, resistance to dressing and hyperreligiosity”.

The lawyer explained that Sandra remains hospitalized and there is no forecast of discharge.

“Eduardo was unaware of her health problems until then. He only finds out when the episode happened. At that moment, upon meeting her, he realizes that Sandra, who acted very differently, was in shock. She no longer had organized thoughts. On that day, until then, she had fulfilled all her normal duties as a housewife and mother. She took her daughter to school, went to the dentist, worked at her clothing store,” he added.

However, doctors investigate whether there were possible manifestations of the disorder before the homeless episode.

Crime news made by Sandra’s father

On Friday (25), Sandra’s father registered a crime report at the 16th Police Station (DP) against Givaldo for the crime of defamation. This occurred after the leak of an excerpt from the interview he gave to Band TV in which he gave details about the sexual act.

