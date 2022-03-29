Disney vows to help repeal homophobic law

After the LGBTQIAphobic bill known as “Don’t Say Gay” be homologated in the US state of Florida, the disney released this Monday (28) a statement repudiating the passage of the legislation and promising to fight for the repeal of the legislation. “[O texto] should never have gone to the vote and should never have been ratified”, said the company (via Variety).

“Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed or overturned in the courts, and we remain committed to helping national and state institutions that work with this goal.”, reads the Disney text. “We will be dedicated to defending the rights and safety of members of the LGBTQIA+ community within Disney, as well as LGBTQIA+ communities in Florida and across the country.”.

The disapproval by Disney comes weeks after it was revealed that the studio had financially supported politicians in favor of the project, news that was met with protests from employees of the House of Mickey Mouse. Since then, LGBTQIA+ collectives within the company have been organizing in-person and virtual strikes against this funding.

The project approved today by the governor Ron DeSantis prohibits educational institutions from recognizing the existence of people outside the heteronormative standard and forces education professionals to expose students who assume queermeasures that endanger the lives of LGBTQIA+ children, as well as actively promoting community erasure.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The law “Don’t Say Gay”, approved in Florida, aims to prohibit schools and teachers from recognizing the existence of LGBTQIA+ people. In addition, the law requires that students queer who confide their identities to teachers are exposed to parents or guardians, taking away from the student the choice of when and how to come out publicly.

On March 3, it was revealed that Disney financially supports project lobbyists. In response, the CEO Bob Chapek stated in a statement that “understands the importance this issue has for our LGBTQIA+ employees”. The studio, however, did not relinquish donations to the project, saying that the biggest impact the company can have in creating “a more inclusive world is through the inspiring content we produce”.

Chapek’s speech, as well as the maintenance of funding for a homophobic law, led Disney employees, such as the screenwriter Benjamin Siemon (Ducktales), Dana Terrace (The Owl House), Bill Motz (Operation Big Hero: The Series), Sascha Paladin (Mira, The Realm Detective) and more to publicly repudiate the company and its CEO.

During Shareholders’ Day 2022, Chapek admitted that the company’s initial position was wrong and that Disney will reassess its way of supporting the LGBTQIA+ community in the future.

After several protests from employees, Disney chose to keep a same-gender kiss in lightyearnext film from Pixar – know more.

