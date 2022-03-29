Doogee S98 has sales started on AliExpress with super discount – Tudo em Tecnologia

After several rumors, Doogee has finally officially started selling its new rugged smartphone, the Doogee S98. The model is now on pre-sale on AliExpress with a promotional price of R$ 1,014 in 6 interest-free installments. However, the promotion is valid until next Friday (1).

For those who don’t know, the Doogee S98 brings the new MediaTek Helio G96 chipset for an incredible experience in games and other more intense activities. The device also includes 8GB of RAM to help with multitasking and 256GB of internal space, double that of most of its competitors. In addition, it comes out of the box with Android 12 and the manufacturer promises up to 3 years of software updates.

The S98’s main differential is its dual-screen design where the secondary display serves to check notifications and control music. On the front, it has a 6.3″ FHD+ display with Gorilla Glass protection against scratches and damage. In addition, the construction is reinforced with IP68/IP69K and Military certifications.

Doogee S98 – Main Features:

Screen: 6.3-inch FHD+ LCD with Gorilla Glass protection

6.3-inch FHD+ LCD with Gorilla Glass protection Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

MediaTek Helio G96 RAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 256GB

256GB Back camera: 64MP (main) + 20MP (night vision) + 8MP (ultrawide)

64MP (main) + 20MP (night vision) + 8MP (ultrawide) Frontal camera: 16MP

16MP Drums: 6,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging

6,000mAh with support for 33W fast charging System: android 12

android 12 Others: NFC, IP68/IP69K and Military certifications.

As seen, the Doogee S98 is a rugged phone with a lot to offer. To know more details about the model and how to buy it at the best price, visit the official website.