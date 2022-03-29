Elden Ring: game is finished in less than 20 minutes in new world record

You can be sure this time will decrease

The dedication of speedrunners to the same game for thousands of hours until completely mastering it is something that always impresses. “Distortion2”, one of Dark Souls’ greatest speedrunners, has made his mark 18 minutes and 57 seconds on Elden Ring and sets the first under 20 (under 20 minutes) record in the world.

This recorce was achieved in the “Any%” category, which consists of finishing the game in any way possible. Be straight until the end (something very unlikely) or exploring the various gaps that the game has to get to the last boss, as it is basically in any game. The dispute was between him, “Distortion2” and “Hazeblade”, another speedrunner, in the time between 20 and 25 minutes.

In this category, the use of “Zip” is essential. This discovery makes the character skip a lot of the game without having to play it when teleporting. Distortion2 says that this run was made with version 1.02 of the game, as it is the “fastest version of the game so far”. The current patch 1.03.2 took away the possibility of exploiting some of these flaws.



– Continues after advertising –

“This was after 15 hours of grinding,” says Distortion2. “I almost lost hope towards the end, but I’m so glad I made it.” This type of category eliminates the need to face everything or any boss that comes your way. This is important in Elden Ring, which has over 100 bosses, although less than 15 of them really need to be defeated in a normal playthrough.

Distortion2 also owns another record in Elden Ring in the “All Memories” category, i.e. all main bosses. Memories are like the souls of bosses, so it is necessary to defeat each of them. The record in this category is 1 hour and 48 minutes.

Although these results are impressive, what really impresses is the “No hit Run” category. In this category, time is not important, but getting to the end without taking enemy damage is. Few run in this category, leaving the dispute for “dinossindgeil” and “The_Happy_Hob”.



– Continues after advertising –

There is still the “God Run” category (soulsbornekiro), which consists of finishing all FromSoftware games without taking enemy damage (fall or poison, for example, are valid). This type of run takes days and, from all the hours I’ve watched, it’s humanly impossible to finish on a live stream. The last two mentioned runners were the only ones to finish Demon’s Souls, Dark Souls, Dark Souls 2, Dark Souls 3, Sekiro and Blood Borne, one after the other without any damage.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: YouTube/Distortion2