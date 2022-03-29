ES estimates 240 new cases among Espírito Santo this year alone

Photo: Marcelo Camargo/Agência Brasil





Cervical cancer is the third most common malignancy among women, after breast and colorectal cancer. Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) point out that it is the fourth leading cause of death in the female population from cancer in Brazil.

It is caused by persistent infection with some types of Human Papillomavirus (HPV). called oncogenic types.

According to data from the State Health Department (Sesa), in Espírito Santo, it is estimated that 240 new cases of the disease only this year among the capixabas. The most affected age group is 40 to 44 years, followed by 35 to 39 years old. In 2021, there were registered 187 deaths by malignant neoplasms of the uterus in the State.

According to experts, despite being a frequent cancer, when the initial lesions are quickly detected, through the Pap test (preventive exam), and treated, the emergence of the disease can be avoided.

Know the symptoms of uterine cancer and risk factors

Cervical cancer is a disease that develops slowly. According to Inca, it can progress without symptoms in the initial phase and progress to bleeding and abnormal vaginal secretion. Abdominal pain associated with urinary or bowel complaints are also reported in more advanced cases.

Among the factors that increase the risk of the disease are: early initiation of sexual activity and multiple partners, smoking and prolonged use of contraceptive pills.

Learn how to prevent disease

Primary prevention of cervical cancer is related to decreased risk of infection by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). As the transmission of the infection occurs through sexual intercourse, the use of condoms during intercourse with penetration partially protects from infection by HPV.

Immunization against HPV is a fundamental ally when it comes to prevention. In 2014, the Ministry of Health implemented the tetravalent vaccine against the virus for girls aged 9 to 13 years in the vaccination schedule. In 2017, the MS extended the vaccine up to 14 years old and for boys from 11 to 14 years old.

According to the National Cancer Institute, the vaccine protects against HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18. The first two cause genital warts and the last two are responsible for about 70% of cervical cancer cases. The preventive examination (Pap smear) complements the prevention actions of this type of cancer.

According to Sesa, in 2021, 118,789 girls aged 9 to 14 years were vaccinated with the 1st dose (66.14%) and 90,989 with the 2nd dose (50.66%). The estimated population of this priority group is 179,612.

Among boys aged 9 to 14 years, 68,854 received the 1st dose (54.58%) and 45,848 the 2nd dose (36.34%). The estimated population is 161,570 boys in this age group.

Practical guide guides health professionals about the disease

To mark the World Day for the Prevention of Cervical Cancer, celebrated on the 26th, the Cancer Foundation launched on the last day (24th) the Practical Guide. The publication brings together guidelines on the disease for training doctors and professionals working in Primary Health Care – nurses, technicians and community agents.

The Practical Guide to Cervical Cancer Prevention – Guidelines for Health Professionals aims to increase adherence to recommendations for vaccination against HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and disease screening. Access here the guide in digital format.

The initiative is part of the study Knowledge and Practices of the Population on Cervical Cancer Prevention, which had the first part released in February this year. In this second stage of the survey, reports from 2,727 health professionals were considered, informed the doctor Flávia Miranda Corrêa, doctor in collective health, researcher at the Cancer Foundation and responsible for the research.

“We provide guidance on the target audience for vaccination, how many doses are needed and the intervals between them; we provide general information about the effectiveness and safety of the immunizer, doubts that we found in the survey. There are some practical guidelines to check if, when children and adolescents go to appointments for another reason, they are vaccinated against HPV. If they are not, professionals recommend immunization, to help increase vaccination coverage, which is small,” said Flávia.

Mortality in Brazil

This type of cancer affects about 16,710 women a year in Brazil and causes at least 6,500 deaths. Oncology surgeon Luiz Augusto Maltoni, executive director of the Cancer Foundation, said that the entity’s idea is to inform the population that the disease is curable and that it is possible to prevent it using a vaccine available in the public health system. That’s why the topic was defined as a uterus and a reduction in mortality”, said Maltoni.

The foundation also wants, with the guide, to reinforce the role of health professionals who work in the recruitment and mobilization of society for the immunization against HPV of children and adolescents.

“That’s why we’ve been working and will work this year until we reach the goals of reducing the number of new cases and mortality from this type of cancer. The role of correct information to enlighten the population about the control of the disease is fundamental”, he said.

Maltoni believes that it will be possible to help Brazil reduce regional differences in terms of mortality from cervical cancer. Data from the National Cancer Institute (Inca) reveal that, in 2019, the standardized mortality rate for the world population in the North Region was 12.58 deaths per 100,000 women, representing the first cause of death from female cancer in this region.

In the Northeast, the mortality rate of 6.66/100 thousand was the second cause and in the Midwest Region, with a rate of 6.32/100 thousand, the third cause. The South and Southeast regions had the lowest rates (4.99/100,000 and 3.71/100,000, respectively), representing fifth and sixth positions, respectively, among cancer deaths in women.

*With information from Agência Brasil