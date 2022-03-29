Ex-nun and drug dealer: Who is the Russian sniper captured by Ukraine | World

reproduction Russian forces sniper

A handball player, a nun and a drug dealer were some of the occupations of Serbian Danijela Lazović before joining Russian separatist troops in Ukraine’s Donestk region in 2014. Last Friday, the country’s forces, at war with Russia under Vladimir Putin, announced they had captured the woman, who, as a sniper, reportedly killed around 40 people over the past eight years.

The Serbian arrest was disclosed in a note from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. According to the text, Lazović is identified as being responsible for murdering Ukrainian prisoners in 2014. Among the 40 deaths attributed by the Ukrainian army to the woman, would be those of civilians.

“Anyone who kills civilians on our land will face imminent retribution. The Armed Forces will take care of that,” the note concludes.

‘Black Panther’

The combatant is well known among the military and uses the nickname Bagheera – the name of the black panther from “The Jungle Book”, which inspired the adaptation of “The Mowgli: The Wolf Boy”. Authorities shared a record of a prisoner’s military ID that turned out to be false. She was listed in the booklet as Irina Starikova, supposedly born in Donetsk.

Born in Gornji Milanovac, where her parents and sister still live, she went to eastern Ukraine in 2014 as a member of the Serbian Hussar Volunteer Regiment, a paramilitary unit in which fighters from wars that took place in the region in 1990 operated. has already appeared in advertisements on Russian portals.

The Belgrade Prosecutor’s Office reportedly launched an investigation into the shooter in 2015 on suspicion of participation in a foreign armed conflict. As reported by Radio Free Europe, however, no prosecution has been brought against her in Serbia for waging war against Ukraine.

