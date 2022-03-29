The armed conflict that involves Russians and Ukrainians has already passed a month of battles and so far, far from a ceasefire and peace agreement, has only counted deaths and destruction so far. And in the midst of the upheavals, characters stand out, whether for good or ill.

A sniper fighting for the Russian invasion force was captured by Ukrainian troops after being left for dead by her comrades.

Irina Starikova, alias Baghera, reportedly killed at least 40 people, including Ukrainian civilians – but her true identity remains unclear and shrouded in mystery.

Irina is believed to have originally been born in Serbia. According to some reports, she would be a former professional handball player named Daniela Lazovic.

There are also reports that she was once a nun, who became a drug dealer, before converting to Islam.

She has been fighting on behalf of pro-Russian rebels in Donestk since 2014, when Putin invaded Ukrainian territory in Crimea and parts of the Donbas.

Kiev Ministry of Defense news agency ArmyInform reported that “ZSU [Forças Armadas Ucranianas] had arrested the famous sniper Baghera de ORDLO [território ocupado russo]who shot Ukrainian prisoners in 2014”.

The official press release continued: “According to some volunteers, she killed at least 40 Ukrainians, including civilians.”

According to Ukrainian military officer Vlad Ivanov, “Baghera” was wounded before being captured and treated by Ukrainian army doctors.

According to a report by the Ukrainian intelligence services, she has served in the units of the “People’s Militia in the DPRK” since 2014.

Irina claims that she was abandoned on the battlefield by her comrades.

“They abandoned me. Knowing I was injured and had the opportunity to take me, they decided to leave me, hoping I would die,” he explained.