Farmer gives R$ 1.3 million to anyone who marries his daughter

A wealthy farmer in Thailand made a bizarre proposal on social media, leaving netizens stunned. The business offer where the object to be traded would simply be his daughter. The man offers his company and his daughter to a good-natured and hardworking man who knows how to manage his belongings and marry his 26-year-old daughter.

“He is selling his daughter as an object”? Karnsita Rodthonga, his daughter. He even advertises his daughter saying that the girl was a virgin and spoke English and Chinese easily, says the Daily Mail.

According to the local newspaper, the 58-year-old farmer said he was worried about his daughter, who was already 26 years old and still single and would like to ensure the management of his business to a sensible son-in-law.

WORKER

Arnon Rodthong makes it clear that it doesn’t matter what the candidate’s nationality is or if he was graduated in a university profession, but he has to be focused on work and make his daughter, Karnsita Rodthong very happy:

“I want a diligent man. I just want someone with a working attitude. That’s all,” said millionaire Rodthong.

Anyway, the millionaire’s daughter says that despite her father’s crazy proposal, she also, in addition to finding it amusing, sees her father’s good intentions:

“If I have to marry someone, I just want him to be a diligent, good person who loves his family,” Karnsita Rodthong said.