first gameplay of the game is revealed

The Bloodborne Kart meme was “official” for PC last week and is being produced by Lilith Walker, the developer responsible for the soulslike demake that reached over 100,000 downloads in less than 24 hours. That said, the first gameplay of the racing game has gone public and it looks like fun.

The gameplay was published on twitter last Sunday (27) by Walker herself. The content shows the Hunter riding a motorcycle through the streets of Yharnam, while shooting and running over enemies scattered along the way. Check out:

Someone please stop me, I’m supposed to be making a kart racing game, but I gave the Biker Hunter a gun and made him auto-aim code.

It’s still unclear whether Bloodborne Kart is a vehicular combat-style experience like Twisted Metal and Destruction AllStars, or if it’s a traditional racing game with circuits to complete. In any case, production seems to be going well — although a release date has yet to be mentioned.

It is worth noting: this no is an official IP game from FromSoftware. But yes, a work made by a fan.

Bloodborne demake is available for free on PC

If you want to know the work of Lilith Walker, the Bloodborne demake is now available for free to download on PC, with unlimited frame rate and HD resolution in 4:3 format. Know more!