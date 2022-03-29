Florida Governor Signs Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill, Wins Criticism

Ron DeSantis signed law banning schools from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in primary school

EFE EPA CRISTOBAL HERRERA Governor Ron DeSantis was heavily criticized for his new law



The Governor of Florida, U.Sthe republican Ron DeSantissanctioned this Monday, 28, the controversial law known as “Don’t Say Gay” (“Don’t say gay”), which prohibits schools from talking about sexual orientation and gender identity in primary education, which is why it immediately became the target of criticism. The day after being mocked at the ceremony Oscar due to the law now enacted, DeSantis stressed at a press conference after signing the bill that he “does not care” what Hollywood, the press and companies say. The law, officially called “Parental Rights in Education,” essentially bars teachers from addressing gender identity and sexual orientation in classes with students from kindergarten through second grade, when students are typically seven or eight years old. . From the third year onwards, in primary education, both issues can be addressed in an “age-appropriate” way. Under the new law, parents will be able to file lawsuits against the school district and receive damages if the rules are not followed.

On Twitter, the US President, Joe Biden, said Monday that the current administration “will continue to fight for dignity and opportunity for all students and families, in Florida and across the country.” “All students deserve to feel safe and welcome in the classroom. our young people LGBTQI+ deserve to be affirmed and accepted for what they are,” Biden said. DeSantis, who will seek re-election for another four years in the November election and is seen as a possible candidate for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential election, said he will remain steadfast in defending parents’ right to decide what they want for their children in the 2024 presidential election. education. “This law comes to correct something that is happening in the US, the fact that parents are ignored in school decisions that have to do with sex education and gender identity,” said DeSantis, who signed the regulation at a school in Spring Hill, in western Florida.

“It is inappropriate for preschoolers and first and second graders. Parents don’t want this to happen in our schools,” added the governor, who in the midst of the election campaign also has on the table a law that restricts the right to abortion and other ultra-conservative regulations. One of the first reactions to the signing of the bill was from the disney, which is the largest employer in Florida and a major donor to conservative politicians like DeSantis. “It should never have been passed, nor converted into law,” Disney said in a statement, in which it declared itself “dedicated” to supporting the rights and safety of its LGBTQI+ employees and the efforts of organizations fighting to stop this law in the Legislature. or in the courts.

Under pressure from LGBTQI+ officials, Disney, which had been silent until then, was forced to criticize the controversial law when it was passed in early March by the Florida Congress. That cost an argument with DeSantis, who lashed out at the entertainment and theme parks company for its trade ties with China. On Sunday night, during the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles, the bill was mocked by actress, writer and comedian Wanda Sykes. “Let’s have a great night. And for you guys in Florida, we’re going to have a gay night,” joked Sykes, who is openly lesbian. This Monday, Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz did the same, noting that “today is a sad day” in the state and accusing DeSantis of siding with hate, intimidation and discrimination, as well as putting the gains politicians for their campaign above the pain of parents and students. Two Florida civic organizations, Human Rights Campaign and Equality Florida, announced in a statement that they would do everything they could to prevent the implementation of a “discriminatory and dangerous” law that, by silencing teachers, seeks to “further stigmatize and isolate LGBTQI+ children.”

*With information from EFE