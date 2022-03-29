Florida governor signs law limiting sex education







Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who signed the controversial law into law Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Rule signed by Republican governor will allow parents to sue schools and teachers in the state of Florida that address sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed this Monday (3/28) a bill that prohibits teaching about sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, in classes for children aged 5 to 9, and which also opens the possibility that these topics are also banned in classes aimed at older children and teenagers.

Supporters of the bill, Republicans of the same party as DeSantis, claim that in this way minors will be protected from issues they cannot yet deal with and that the law strengthens the rights of parents. The law also provides that parents can sue schools that fail to comply with the new rule, whose official name is the Parental Rights in Education Act, but which has been dubbed by critics and activists as “Don’t Say Gay”. .

“We will ensure that parents can send their children to school for education, not indoctrination,” DeSantis said before signing the bill. The governor spoke from a podium on which a sign appeared that read “Protect the Children/Support the Parents”.

On his Twitter account, the governor also said, “The bill I signed into law today provides protection for parents by ensuring curriculum transparency in schools. In Florida, we are empowering parents.”

Fear of marginalization of the LGBTQ community

Activists also fear the law will end up having a wider effect. One of the sections of the law establishes that such topics are vetoed if they are raised “in a way that is not appropriate for students”. The vague format of the text, activists point out, could pave the way for the law to be applied not only to elementary students, but to all grades of elementary and secondary education.

Even before it was enacted, the law received much criticism, including from US President Joe Biden himself, who called it “hateful”. Brandon Wolf of Equality Florida, a non-governmental organization that campaigns for the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people, criticized in an interview with DW that “it is always appropriate to recognize the existence and value of LGBTQ families − and that we are a normal and healthy part of society”.

However, the consequences of this law go far beyond the lack of appreciation. Many people believe that tabooing alternative gender identities and non-heterosexual orientations will lead to even more discrimination and violence. This is another reason thousands of schoolchildren and members of the LGBTQ community gathered last week to protest.

“Sex education already in kindergarten”

Eva Goldfarb, a professor of public health at Montclair State University in New Jersey, is also concerned. Goldfarb has worked in the sex education field for 25 years, trained teachers in the United States, and co-authored a national program on sex education in the United States.

“Sex education and also the discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity should start very early, even in kindergarten”, but in an age and developmentally appropriate way, emphasizes the expert. “Children are naturally curious and start asking questions, for example, when they see a pregnant woman. What if they themselves have two mothers, two fathers or a gay brother, for example? The job of educators and teachers is to help them understand these things so they don’t become scary and taboo,” explains Goldfarb.

According to the specialist, this early education lays the foundations so that, later on, young people can later participate in more complex discussions. “It’s no different with other school subjects,” she points out. “No one would think to say that we suddenly taught algebra in eighth grade without first having taught elementary math.”

How to teach history, slavery and racism

The question of how teachers should talk about sexual orientation and gender identity isn’t just controversial in Florida — there are similar bills in other states. In Arizona, teachers must inform parents if their children bring up the topic of gender identity. In Indiana, schools must ask for parental consent if they want to address the issue of sexual orientation. And in Oklahoma, a bill was introduced to ban books on the subject from school libraries.

The issue of sex education is part of a broader political war in the field of education: in many places there are also debates about how to teach history, slavery and racism in schools.

In Florida, for example, the “Stop Woke Act” was recently passed. Among other things, the law aims to prevent students from having to be ashamed of the acts performed by the founders of the United States. This concerns, for example, the history of slavery and the responsibility of whites in the country. The “Stop Woke Act” is also directed against the so-called Critical Theory of Race, a scientific concept that defines racism as a structural problem.

Parents must participate in the development of curricula.

The curious thing is that Critical Race Theory was never an official part of the school curriculum in Florida. Likewise, the topics of sexual orientation and gender identity were barely featured in the kindergarten and elementary school curricula. The question remains: after all, what kind of “threat” are the country’s conservative forces turning against?

In the case of Florida, many suspect that Governor DeSantis wants to gain prestige within the Republican Party and with voters. Brandon Wolf of Equality Florida is also convinced that “this is all geared towards getting him re-elected in 2022. And he wants to beat Donald Trump to be able to run in the 2024 presidential election.”

Another question is: who really wants and needs these laws? In a survey by market research firm Ipsos, nearly two-thirds of US respondents oppose laws like Florida’s, which prohibit teaching sexual orientation or gender identity in elementary schools.

Those who took to the streets by the thousands against the Parental Rights in Education Act, including many students, reject the law. What about their parents, who, according to the new rule, would have more possibilities to intervene? “Most parents approve of educational institutions helping them with sex education. And as far as I know, most states already have the option to forgo sex education. So if you don’t want your child to participate in sex education , he is not obliged to participate”, emphasizes Eva Goldfarb.

According to Goldfarb, in some states, such as Arizona, a child only participates in sex education if the parents actively choose to do so.

Political war at the expense of children

The threat invoked by ultraconservatives of a supposed dictatorship of left-wing opinion in the area of ​​racism or sexuality is therefore limited. And even though sexual orientation and gender identity are openly discussed in kindergartens and elementary schools — conservatives’ fears that it will encourage children to become gay, lesbian, transgender or queer is complete nonsense, by the way. according to Eva Goldfarb.

“It’s not scientifically proven in any way that what you learn in school can change your sexual orientation or gender identity. That’s not how sexuality works. Scary scenarios are being created here that don’t really exist”, he stresses.

polarized society

On the contrary, the expert finds it bizarre not to talk about such issues these days: “For the younger generation, none of this is a matter of great importance. And now we come to say ‘no, we can’t talk about it anymore?’

While the trend in some American states is moving in this direction, there are other examples in the polarized society of the United States. In the state of Colorado, a law has required public schools to provide “comprehensive human sex education” since 2019. Similar regulations also exist in California and New Jersey.

In order to reduce real problems such as a high rate of abortion, discrimination and violence against sexual minorities, Professor Goldfarb hopes that the current “reactionary tone” will diminish. Brandon Wolf of Equality Florida is convinced: “These laws may give Republicans political success for a moment. But that’s not the way the country will go in the long run.”