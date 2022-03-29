Former US Bishop Admits He Covered Up Child Sexual Abuse for 25 Years | World

A former New York state bishop has admitted to ignoring multiple sexual abuse of children by 11 priests over 25 years, an American association for victims of this crime denounced on Monday.

In April 2021, Howard Hubbard, former Bishop of the City of Albany, testified under oath for four days in the state Supreme Court and acknowledged that, between 1977 and 2002, he was informed of sexual abuse against minors and did not report members of the clergy to the police.

The 680-page statement was released last Friday by order of a judge.

“Parishioners and the public now know for certain that their former bishop was actively involved in covering up abuse,” the non-profit Survivors Network of Victims of Priest Abuse (Snap) said in a statement.

The NGO hopes that “this news will encourage the police to investigate this situation and prosecute any crimes that have been committed”.

Ex-bishop says he is not obliged to report crimes

On why he remained silent, Hubbard told the court that he is “not obligated” to report sexual abuse of minors, according to local TV channel WNYT13.

According to the broadcaster, Hubbard wanted to prevent a new pedophilia scandal that tarnishes the reputation of American Catholic priests.

However, in a letter last August, Hubbard acknowledged that the Church did not take into account the impact of crimes on victims.

The Diocese of Albany said in a statement that its priority is “to protect and help victims/survivors and uncover the truth,” WNYT13 reported.

The Catholic Church in the United States has been the target for years of accusations and revelations of sexual abuse by priests.

In December 2019, the Vatican said it had accepted the resignation of Bishop Richard Malone of the Diocese of Buffalo, also in New York state, after he was accused of trying to cover up sexual abuse.