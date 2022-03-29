Germany considers buying anti-missile system, says chancellor | Ukraine and Russia

Germany is considering acquiring a missile defense system to protect itself from a potential attack from Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said late on Sunday.

“This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing, and for good reason,” he told public broadcaster ARD when asked if Germany could buy a defense system like Israel’s Iron Dome.

He did not specify what kind of system Germany is evaluating.

When asked whether Germany intended to acquire a missile defense system with a longer range than its existing batteries, Scholz said: “We need to be aware that we have a neighbor who is prepared to use violence to advance their interests.”

The newspaper “Bild am Sonntag” was the first to report that Scholz and Eberhard Zorn, the German defense chief, discussed the acquisition of a missile defense shield for the entire territory of Germany.

Specifically, they talked about a possible takeover of the Israeli “Arrow 3” system, the newspaper said.

The Defense Ministry declined to comment on the report. The Israeli Defense Ministry had no immediate comment.

Germany to increase defense spending

In a landmark speech just days after Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine, Scholz announced that Germany would dramatically increase its defense spending to more than 2% of its economic output and inject 100 billion euros into defense.

Russia says the goals of what Putin calls a “special military operation” include the demilitarization and “denazification” of its neighbour. Ukraine and its western allies call this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.