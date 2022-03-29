Germany Considers Buying Israel’s Arrow 3 Missile Shield

The move comes amid nervousness over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; $2.2 billion system could also provide coverage for neighbors

Germany is considering buying an Israeli missile shield system that could also provide protective cover for the EU’s neighboring states, parliamentary sources said on Sunday, as Russia’s invasion prompts Berlin to step up its defense.

While the decision has not been finalized, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats, who lead a three-way coalition, are in favour, the Bild newspaper said.

“We must protect ourselves better against the Russian threat. To do that, we quickly need an anti-missile shield for Germany,” said Andreas Schwarz of the SPD, who sits on the parliamentary budget committee.

“The Israeli Arrow 3 system is a good solution,” he told Bild newspaper, referring to the long-range missile interceptor weapon.

According to Bild, the system, which costs two billion euros ($2.2 billion), could be operational from 2025.

The corresponding radar system would be installed at three locations in Germany, and its monitoring data would then be transmitted to a central location where soldiers would watch for threats 24/7.

If a rocket attack is discovered, an Arrow 3 would be launched to intercept the missile in space, destroying it there.

The radar system is so powerful that it can provide coverage for Poland, Romania and the Baltic countries, Bild said.

“We can place the ‘Iron Dome’ over our neighboring countries. We would then play a key role in the security of Europe,” Schwarz said, apparently misusing the name of another Israeli missile defense system, the short-range Iron Dome.

Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, who chairs the parliamentary defense committee, confirmed that Berlin was considering the purchase.

“Given the threat situation and the different weapons systems that Russia has, of course you have to look at that, so in that sense it makes sense,” she told the Welt newspaper.

After years of underinvestment in defense, Germany has announced a dramatic turnaround, shaken by Russia’s attack on its neighbour.

Scholz on February 27, in a historic speech, said that Germany would allocate a special budget of 100 billion euros to bolster its defense capabilities.

He also said Berlin will spend more than 2% of its output a year on defence, surpassing NATO’s 2% target, which Germany has consistently failed to meet.

SOURCE: The Times of Israel