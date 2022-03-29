Globoplay makes an agreement to have Pantanal in 8K on Samsung TVs

Anyone who subscribes to Globoplay and has a Samsung 8K TV at home, lines 2020 or 2021 (except model QN700A), will be able to watch this Monday (28) the premiere chapter of the Pantanal soap opera with that resolution. The option will be available through the smart TV application of these televisions shortly after the broadcast by Globo. For now, those who have 8K models from other brands, such as LG and TCL, will not have access to higher quality images.

It is not the first time that Globo and Samsung have teamed up to offer 8K content. In 2021, the broadcaster provided experimental images of the Tokyo Olympics in this resolution, which could be viewed for free (without a subscription) on the Globoplay app by anyone who had a compatible TV of the Korean brand.

To see the first emotions of the soap opera with greater clarity and realism, and without crashes, Globoplay recommends a minimum dedicated bandwidth of 250 Mbps for internet access. 8K images reach 33 million pixels, 16 times more than Globo broadcasts on open TV and four times more than a 4K series on Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon, for example.

It’s easy to notice the difference in terms of sharpness and the variety of color tones on the screen, especially when the displayed content was also originally recorded in 8K, as in the case of the first chapter of Pantanal. What the viewer sees are images that look even more like reality itself.

With around 15 models for sale online at retail, 8K TVs are the most expensive and feature-packed. So it’s good to prepare your pocket: the cheapest 55-inch option costs R$ 7,500, twice as much as a 4K TV of the same size. The most expensive, with 85 inches, costs R$90,000, the same price as a luxury car.

8K images on Globoplay will be accompanied by the Dolby Atmos audio option. With sounds coming in from all sides and from top to bottom, broadcasts of this type make the experience more immersive, as if the viewer were part of the scenes. All 8K TVs are compatible with the format, but it is essential to connect them to a soundbar (or home theater) box to take full advantage of the effect.

reproduction

First chapter in 8K was attraction in the house

Passed first in the BBB

BBB 22 participants had the pleasure of seeing the first chapter of Pantanal in 8K resolution and with Dolby Atmos audio, four days before the broadcast on open TV. For this, Globo prepared a special action in the house with an 82-inch TV compatible with the standard and five speakers scattered throughout the space, making the experience of sound and image more immersive and real.

The action took place last Thursday (24) and was featured on the same night’s program and also on Sunday (27) with the re-presentation of a shorter VT. In addition to the equipment, the assembled space gained food, drinks and objects typical of the Pantanal, and parts of the cast’s costumes, available for interaction.