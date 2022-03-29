Google Chrome receives emergency update against new flaw

The Google Chrome browser has been updated on an emergency basis across platforms Windows, Mac and Linux. Since last Friday (25), the program began to receive downloads for the version 99.0.4844.84 — and it is highly recommended that the entire community make the change as soon as possible.

The reason for the update is to fix a single security vulnerability in Chrome. There are still no details on what it is or what the effects of the bug are. CVE-2022-1096as the community still needs to update the browser to be properly protected, but it seems to be at least worrisome to deserve an exclusive update on the platform.

According to the website Bleeping Computer, the bug is a zero-day vulnerability discovered and reported by an anonymous user to the company. It would be involved with the browser’s JavaScript engine and, in the worst case, causes the platform to present various error messages or even allow code execution without user authorization.

Update now!

This is the second such update to Chrome in two months: in February 2022, another emergency update fixed a security hole discovered by the company’s internal protection team.

Chrome has an automatic update mechanism when it starts, but you can check if you have the new version in the browser options under Settings > About Google Chrome.