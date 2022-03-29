GPD announces Win Max 2, its new portable PC

Mini PC will have a resolution of up to 1600p

In 2020, the Chinese GPD launched the Win Max portable PC, with a 10th generation Intel APU. Now GPD has announced Win Max 2, which brings improvements in every way over the previous model: bigger screen, stronger and more modern hardware and a construction with different dimensions.

Win Max 2 is equipped with mobile APU Intel Core i7-1280P, which has 14 cores and 20 threads and 96 execution units based on Intel Iris Xe graphics. This APU has a base TDP of 28W reaching 64W in boost mode, which should not be the case with the new mini PC from GPD, due to the heat dissipation limitations of this type of device.

The device will be larger than the first Win Max, mainly because of the 10.1-inch screen, considerably larger than the 7 and 6.2 inches of the Steam Deck and Nintendo Switch, respectively. While these two devices have 720p resolution, Win Max 2 offers 1920×1200 and 2560×1600 resolutions. “From now on, you don’t have to worry about the problem of vertical screens in old games”, describes the official page.

Despite the considerably larger screen compared to the first Win Max (8 inches and 1280×800), the device did not “grow” proportionately, as the dimensions went from 207x145mm to 228×160 in the second notebook. According to the GPD, the button layout remains the same.



– Continues after advertising –

In terms of memory, Win Max 2 offers two different versions: one with 16Gb and the other with 32GB of RAM. Despite not identifying which technology is used, the Core i7-1280P supports both LPDDR5-5200 and LPDDR4-4267. The device has two NVMe 2280 slots and one of them already comes with a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The Win Max will feature a 65Wh battery, camera, USB 3.2 Gen 2 and Thunderbolt 4 port, four speakers ensuring surround sound, the same fans as the GPD Win 3 and a 4G LTE module. All this inside an aluminum body.

Unfortunately, the announcement does not bring any image of Win Max 2. Values ​​and release date were also not disclosed. It remains to be seen the graphics performance of the i7-1280P in AAA games, as the Steam Deck, with its APU with RDNA 2 graphics, still struggles with some AAA titles.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Tom’s Hardware