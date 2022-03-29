Green iPhone 13 arrives in Brazil on April 8 | Cell phone

The green iPhone 13 officially arrives in Brazil on April 8. The new color was announced globally by Apple in early March, during the iPhone SE 2022 launch event. In addition to the traditional green, which will be offered on the standard model and Mini, there is also an option in alpine green (metallic) for the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.
The pre-sale of models with the new shade starts on April 1st on the manufacturer’s official website. There, the price charged is the same as the other options: from R$ 7,599 in the 128 GB version. The green iPhone 13 Mini starts at R$6,374. The iPhone 13 Pro can be purchased for R$9,176, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at R$10,142.
Green iPhone 13 will be available from April on Apple's website
Despite the change in color, the green iPhone 13 has the same datasheet as the cell phone launched in September 2021. The device has a 6.1-inch screen, A15 Bionic processor, 5G internet and dual camera set on the back. The same goes for the other models in the line, which do not change with the color variation.
In 2021, Apple also introduced a new color for the iPhone months after the official launch. In April, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini got purple as an option. This strategy, used to rekindle customer interest in products already launched, has also been used by Samsung with the Galaxy S20 Plus, for example.
In addition to the new color, the iPhone 13 and 13 Mini also have the following shades as options: red, white, black, blue and pink. The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are available in silver, gold, graphite and sierra blue (metallic).
The new iPhone SE 2022 will not be sold in the new hue.
