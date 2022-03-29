Health of Campinas identifies risk of dengue transmission in 17 neighborhoods in all regions and warns | Campinas and Region

The Health Department of Campinas (SP) identified risk of dengue virus transmission in 17 districts of the metropolis, distributed in all regions of the city. The locations were announced this Tuesday (29) and the city hall warns of the active search for outbreaks of the Aedes aegypti mosquito, which transmits the virus.

17 neighborhoods at risk of dengue

East Region: Conceição Garden, Flamboyant Garden, Vila 31 de Março and Vila Itapura

Conceição Garden, Flamboyant Garden, Vila 31 de Março and Vila Itapura Northwest Region: Valença II Park and Iris I Satellite

Valença II Park and Iris I Satellite North region: City Park, Padre Josimo Residential, Vila Renascença and Vila San Martin

City Park, Padre Josimo Residential, Vila Renascença and Vila San Martin Southwest Region: Maria Rosa Garden, Uruguay Garden, Telesp Allotment and Street, Viracopos University Park

Maria Rosa Garden, Uruguay Garden, Telesp Allotment and Street, Viracopos University Park South region: Fernanda Garden, São Vicente and Swift Garden

From the beginning of the year until March 9, 129 positive cases of dengue were registered in Campinas, according to the most recent balance released by the municipal administration. In the first two months, however, the scenario showed a 65.2% drop in the number of infected residents compared to the same period last year.

VIDEOS: all about the disease transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito

Even so, the coordination of the Arboviruses Program in the municipality fears an increase in cases. According to the city hall, 80% of breeding sites are in backyards and inside homes, and the population needs to contribute to this monitoring.

“Among the precautions, residents must keep the water tank closed or screened; clean the gutters and, if necessary, unclog them; change the water in potted plants and wash the container with a loofah and soap to remove the mosquito eggs. “, highlighted Saúde, which recalled the importance of not accumulating rubble and recyclables.

Dengue causes high and sudden fever, body aches, red spots on the skin, vomiting and diarrhea, which result in dehydration. When presenting these symptoms, the resident should look for one of the health units in the city for medical attention.

2 of 2 Aedes aegypti popularly known as dengue mosquito or brindle mosquito — Photo: GComMT/Junior Silgueiro Aedes aegypti popularly known as dengue mosquito or brindle mosquito — Photo: GComMT/Junior Silgueiro

Guidelines to avoid reproduction of Aedes

Use protective screens with holes of a maximum of 1.5 millimeters in the windows of the house.

Leave doors and windows closed, especially during sunrise and sunset.

Keep the ground clean and free of materials or debris that could be breeding grounds.

Cover the vats and water tanks.

Keep gutters clean.

Always leave bottles upside down.

Keep trash cans well covered.

Leave drains clean and with screen application.

Clean weekly or fill potted plant dishes with sand.

Clean the pet water pots with a brush or loofah.

Clean all decor accessories that are left outside and prevent water from accumulating in tires and gutters.

Place electrical repellents near windows – use is contraindicated for allergic people.

Candles or citronella essence diffusers can also be used.

Avoid perfumed toiletries as they can attract insects.

Remove accumulated water in the service area, behind the washing machine.