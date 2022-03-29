Health plan: price or quality of contracted services?

(Image: Art Crumbs)

It says one thing: before hiring a health plan, do you choose the monthly fee or the network of services it offers?

Price is important, because the accredited network of services offered is often associated with it.

The quality of the network of doctors, hospitals, clinics and laboratories conveys credibility and trust in the hours when they need it and, therefore, the consumer prefers to pay a little more for it.

There are three different ways of accessing the health services contracted with the operator:

The first gives the consumer the freedom to choose the professionals and network of reference health services and the operator only reimburses the amounts paid, within the limits of what was established in the contract, in the form of health insurance;

The second, the consumer has at his disposal the network of services and hospitals contracted by the operator without any restrictions. Here, the operator provides its own health services;

In the third hypothesis, the consumer has at his disposal the network of health services accredited by the operator, where the professionals and services are hired by the operator, but not by the operator.

It is important for you to be aware of this because in the event of a medical error that may cause you damage, the operator will not always be responsible.

But it is also important to know that, regardless of the type of contract, the operator must maintain the quality of the health services it offers: whether through referral, accreditation or its own network, the level of care and structure of health services must be maintained. throughout the contract.

the art. 17 of the General Health Plans Law establishes that the inclusion of any health service provider as contracted, referenced or accredited implies a commitment to the consumer, even in the case of replacement.

This duty is not restricted to hospitals, but to doctors, clinics, laboratories, in short: entire network of health services offered to the consumer.

And check it out: when there is a need to replace such services, the operator must notify the consumer at least 30 days in advance.

Good faith (honesty) must be preserved by the operator, since it was initially chosen because of the health partnership network associated with it, considering the importance of the consumer having such quality services.

It is not fair for the operator to use a high-level health network to attract more customers and then, without communicating the consumer (or even communicating), offer health services incompatible with what was contracted at the beginning, in order to profit more.

The operator that changes the health services network without informing the consumer in advance fails to fulfill the contractual duty of trust, thus incurring in abusive conduct by surprising the patient at the moment of his greatest need.

Imagine what would happen to the consumer who needs surgery with the hospital and doctor they trust and the operator denies the treatment because they no longer have that hospital or doctor that the patient already treated?

Such an occurrence even gives rise to compensation for material and moral damages and has already been brought to the attention of our judiciary to recognize such rights to the harmed consumer.

On the other hand, it is not up to the operator to guarantee costs with health services beyond what was contracted. That is why the consumer cannot demand reimbursement of amounts from professionals of his choice above the contractual limit.

And with regard to reimbursement, it is good to clarify the following:

The refund will be partial if the consumer chose a doctor and hospital outside the agreed network.

Otherwise, if there is no coverage of health care in the contract region, with a specialized doctor, the operator must pay the full cost of the services necessary for the restoration of the patient’s health, because the operator has the duty to maintain or guarantee health.

Therefore, during the health plan contract, the requirements of maintaining the level of quality between the service provider offered and the substitute and the 30-day advance communication to the consumer must be observed.

Such observations relate to the established principles of information and transparency, which speak loudly here and must be considered. Also because the prices paid by the consumer (which are not low), must ensure the level of excellence for the services throughout the contract.