Homeless man apologizes after interviews about relationship with personal wife: ‘I feel ashamed’

O homeless who was caught keeping sexual relations with the wife on one personal trainerin plateauin the Federal District, apologized to all women after the reports she gave in interviews about the case.

According to Givaldo Alves, describing the scenes of sexual intercourse with the woman, whose medical report proved her bipolarity, was an unfortunate act.

“This misfortune that I had in describing the facts without changing anything was a very ugly thing. I feel ashamed and I would like to apologize, first to her, to the girls in my family, my mother and then to all of you”, he said.

During the new interview, the 48-year-old also stated that he does not usually expose his sexual relations to friends.

“I was unhappy even when reporting a fact that I could have pondered. I didn’t know how to reconcile things the right way. If you can forgive me, especially her and everyone who judges me”, said Givaldo.

Woman’s report released

According to the IstoÉ portal, the report reported that the woman has a history of psychic diseases and would not be able to deal with what happened.

The document was requested by the judge last Thursday (24) to prove why the woman could not attend court hearings.

Also according to the document, she has had psychological disorders since 2017. The document shows her mental history up to the indication for hospitalization.

The report says the woman would have “inappropriate behavior, misrecognition, donation of belongings, resistance to dressing”.