Homeless person in Planaltina apologizes after interviews: ‘I feel ashamed’

The homeless man who was caught having sex with the wife of a personal trainer, in Planaltina, on the outskirts of the Federal District, granted a new interview, in which he apologizes to all women after the reports he made in previous conversations. .

According to Givaldo Alves, he was unhappy when describing the scenes of sexual intercourse with the woman, whose medical report proved his bipolarity.

“This misfortune that I had in describing the facts without changing anything was a very ugly thing. I feel ashamed and I would like to apologize, first to her, to the girls in my family, my mother and then to all of you”, he said.

During the interview, the homeless man also stated that he does not usually expose his sexual relations to friends. “Anyone who knows me knows I don’t describe this.”

“I was unhappy even when reporting a fact that I could have pondered. I didn’t know how to reconcile things the right way. If you can forgive me, especially her and everyone who judges me”, said Givaldo.

Woman’s report released

The case, which took place on March 9 in Planaltina, Federal District, gained great visibility in the media. The woman, the wife of the personal trainer, was caught by her husband having sex with the homeless Givaldo de Souza.

The 48-year-old man was allegedly invited by the woman to get into her car. That’s where the consensual sex took place.

When caught by her husband, Givaldo was beaten and even had a broken rib. The three were eventually sent to the University Hospital of Brasília.

Since then, the woman has been hospitalized. Now new details about his health status have been revealed.

Her husband had already mentioned that she suffered from psychological disorders. The report from the University Hospital of Brasília reported that the woman has “bipolar affective disorder”.

At the time of the incident, she was in a psychotic manic phase.

Medical report

The medical report details that the woman, since she was admitted to the hospital, has presented auditory hallucinations, “grandiose and religious-themed delusions”, hyperthymia, mood swings, false recognition, in addition to “disorganized and sometimes inappropriate behaviors”.

In the diagnosis, the doctors detail that she demonstrates a behavior with “excessive spending, donation of her belongings, resistance in dressing and hyperreligiosity”.