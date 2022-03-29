Hospital mistakes baby for medical waste and incinerates him before parents can bury him – Metro World News Brasil

Parents of a recently born baby in a hospital in the city of concord, at Argentinaare outraged and accuse the medical center of confusing the child with pathological waste and then incinerating him.

According to information on the portal Publicity meter Chile, Carolina and gonzalowho were responsible for making the complaint on the networks, sought the Hospital Delicia Concepcion Masvernat and shortly afterwards they were informed of the death of their baby. So, as a final measure, the mother had to undergo an emergency cesarean section to remove the child.

The start of the parents’ nightmare in the hospital

In an interview, Carolina reported that initially she and her partner decided to meet the baby. On that occasion, in addition to seeing him, they also dressed the child, who was later taken to the morgue to receive the necessary care and then be buried the next day.

The big confusion in this case takes place from this moment on, since hospital employees would have supposedly confused the baby with pathological waste and placed it in a red bag destined for incineration.

the sad surprise

When the parents went to the medical center to proceed with the burial, they were surprised by the update they received.

“When we found out, he had already gone to the oven, but they didn’t explain to us, he was a well-formed baby, they didn’t know how to say why they put him there”

Finally, the hospital published a note on Facebook in which it reads: “The information was first provided to the family, also to the justice of Concordia, with the urgency that the case deserves and with the objective of determining whether it was an omission, malice or lack of professionalism for not continuing with the autopsy protocol and influencing it in the reported events”.

