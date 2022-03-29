Hospital São Luiz in Cáceres (MT) starts to serve 100% through SUS, says government | Mato Grosso

The Government of Mato Grosso announced, in an extra edition of the Official Gazette this Monday (28), the administrative request of Hospital São Luiz, in Cáceres, 250 km from Cuiabá. With this, the hospital will be managed by the State Department of Health (SES) and will serve 100% by the SUS.

The unit, which until then was contracted by the State Health Department (SES-MT), threatened to close its doors and was not complying with what was established by the Unified Health System (SUS).

The unit will act as an annex of the Regional Hospital of Cáceres, with no interruption of the services provided.

The action is to avoid the possible discontinuity of care for the population of the region, with regard to obstetrics and high-risk pregnant women, considering the news of the imminent closure of the hospital.

Pró-Saúde, the company that managed Hospital São Luiz, was contracted by the state to be a reference in outpatient care, general practice, general surgery hospitalizations, gynecology, clinical and surgical obstetrics, clinical pediatrics, pulmonology and Intensive Care (ICU) adult and neonatal.

The unit has 158 beds, of which 108 were accredited by the SUS.

However, according to the decree, in 2021, Hospital São Luiz carried out an average of 25% of what was agreed with the State, and was receiving the full value of the contract due to current legislation.

Between March 2020 and December 2021, Hospital São Luiz received BRL 49 million from the State, but had only BRL 19 million in production.

The decree points out that the unit received a difference of R$ 30 million between what was agreed and, in fact, executed by the hospital. Even so, the administration of Hospital São Luiz threatened to close the doors and claimed the absence of transfers by the state.